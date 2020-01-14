fbpx

21-year-old lady throws handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

The woman was arrested under Mental Health Act.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 14, 04:54 pm

A woman threw a handbag out of a moving car on a whim and led to a collision between five vehicles on Jan. 12.

The accident involving five cars happened along Central Expressway (CTE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Jan. 12 afternoon.

cte sle 5 cars collision
Screengrab via 8world news/Facebook.

The 21-year-old was allegedly having a disagreement with her family on the move in a champagne Hyundai.

A driver who witnessed the accident shared with 8World News that he wanted to change lane when he noticed something amiss with said Hyundai car which was travelling on the rightmost lane.

He added that he saw someone in the car attempt to open the door twice before a red handbag was tossed out.

Screengrab via 8world news/Facebook.

The red handbag flew out from the car, which apparently caused a chain collision.

After that, the 21-year-old was spotted lashing out at the older female driver who was allegedly her mother.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident along the CTE at around 5pm and the 21-year-old female passenger was arrested subsequently under Section 7 of the Mental Health Act.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo collage via screengrabs of 8World News video

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

