21-year-old lady throws handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

A woman threw a handbag out of a moving car on a whim and led to a collision between five vehicles on Jan. 12.

The accident involving five cars happened along Central Expressway (CTE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Jan. 12 afternoon.

The 21-year-old was allegedly having a disagreement with her family on the move in a champagne Hyundai.

A driver who witnessed the accident shared with 8World News that he wanted to change lane when he noticed something amiss with said Hyundai car which was travelling on the rightmost lane.

He added that he saw someone in the car attempt to open the door twice before a red handbag was tossed out.

The red handbag flew out from the car, which apparently caused a chain collision.

After that, the 21-year-old was spotted lashing out at the older female driver who was allegedly her mother.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident along the CTE at around 5pm and the 21-year-old female passenger was arrested subsequently under Section 7 of the Mental Health Act.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo collage via screengrabs of 8World News video