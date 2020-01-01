fbpx

S’pore households to receive up to S$100 in Jan. 2020 in GST Voucher U-Save rebate

Vouchers are on their way.

Sulaiman Daud | January 2, 10:53 am

The next instalment of the GST Voucher, Utilities-Save (U-Save), is here, with households to receive up to S$100 depending on the size of their property.

Here’s how much you can expect to get, as long as you only own one property:

Screen shot from MOF.

For those who have switched energy providers on the Open Electricity Market, no worries, you’ll get your rebate regardless of who supplies your volts.

Depending on the timing of your switch, your rebate may be reflected in your subsequent electricity statement.

Nearly 1 million to benefit

About 930,000 households are expected to receive the rebate, which is one of three components under the GST Voucher Scheme.

The others are a top-up to the CPF MediSave Account of older Singaporeans, and cash for lower-income Singaporeans.

The total amount of money paid out in U-Save rebates, from April 2019 to March 2020, will total S$300 million.

Indranee Rajah, Second Minister for Finance, said that the government had many schemes to help Singaporeans with living costs, and the GST Voucher is aimed at helping middle and lower-income Singaporeans.

Indranee said: “The government will continue to explore ways to help Singaporeans with their cost of living, especially in this period of economic uncertainty.”

Top image from MOF and HDB Facebook pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

