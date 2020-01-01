fbpx

Back

Grandma sells handmade paper swans for S$2.50 a piece at Jurong West market

Ah-Mazing.

Syahindah Ishak | January 10, 03:05 pm

Events

Share

If you’re still looking for some Chinese New Year decorations, one grandma in Jurong West has got you covered.

Sells from morning to afternoon

On Jan. 8, one Lim Lick Suan took to Facebook to share about a grandma who sells her own handmade paper swans for Chinese New Year.

She sells them at Block 505 in Jurong West, at a market near an OCBC ATM.

In the post, Lim said that the grandma will be at the market everyday from 8:30am till 1pm.

There are only 60 to 70 pieces so stock is limited.

Here are some of the designs:

Photo from Lim Lick Suan/FB.
Photo from Lim Lick Suan/FB.
Photo from Lim Lick Suan/FB.
Photo from Lim Lick Suan/FB.

Nice.

S$2.50 per piece

Her paper swans are sold for S$2.50 each.

Photo from Lim Lick Suan/FB.

Despite the affordable price, Lim wrote that some customers still asked for a discount.

“Ah Ma said still got ppl wana ask for discount…… seriously what are these ppl thinking?! $2.50 still too expensive??”

You can read her full post here:

Positive response

The post has garnered a lot of attention from social media users.

As of the time of writing, there were over 1,800 shares.

Singaporeans responded positively to the grandma’s business.

Some were also eager to purchase her swans.

A few, however, felt that the grandma should sell her swans at a higher price as S$2.50 does not equate to the amount of effort she had to put in.

Top photos via Lim Lick Suan/FB.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Woman in China, 20, arrested for posing without clothes at children's amusement park

She thought she had a good physique, and wanted to document her youth.

January 10, 02:04 pm

114 FairPrice stores remain open on first day of Chinese New Year 2020

To cater to all your last-minute CNY needs.

January 10, 02:03 pm

Animal lover pays S$12,500 defamation settlement for wrongly accusing woman of running over dog with car

He also apologised to the woman.

January 10, 01:47 pm

122 drug offenders, including 14-year-old, arrested in 4-day CNB raid

In one particular raid, 353g of cannabis was found in a residential unit.

January 10, 01:29 pm

26-year-old S'porean in Australia arrested for importing child-like sex doll from China

Another Singaporean being naughty overseas.

January 10, 12:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close