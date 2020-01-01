Grab S’pore stockpiling masks & disinfectant, reminds drivers to disinfect vehicles regularly

In light of the three confirmed cases of the Wuhan virus in Singapore, organisations have stepped up precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Earlier today (Jan. 24), SMRT said that they are providing hand sanitisers at MRT stations as well as bus interchanges.

Straits Times also reported that ComfortDelGro will be stockpiling masks and disinfectant for its staff, including taxi and bus drivers.

In response to Mothership’s queries on the measures Grab is taking in light of the situation, Grab said that they have “raised (their) level of preparedness in addressing potential incidents given the high volume of travel within the city state”.

Sent circular to all driver partners

Grab said that they have issued a circular to all their driver partners as of today (Jan. 24), with members of their staff advising them on precautionary steps.

Partners have been reminded to exercise caution and attention to personal hygiene, such as by cleaning and disinfecting their vehicles more regularly.

Driver and delivery partners have also been reminded to wear a mask while ferrying passengers or delivering food orders. They should seek medical attention immediately if they are not feeling well.

For partners and staff who have visited China recently, they are advised to monitor their health closely for two weeks upon their return to Singapore. They should also seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

Stockpiling masks

Grab said that they will continue to closely monitor the situation and adjust their response to address any developments.

They are currently working on stockpiling masks and disinfectant, should the need arise.

“We are also in touch with local authorities and are ready to provide support to help reduce the transmission of the virus,” they added.

MOH’s health advisory

As per MOH’s health advisory, members of the public should adopt the following precautions at all times:

Avoid contact with live animals including poultry and birds, and consumption of raw and undercooked meats;

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness;

Observe good personal hygiene;

Practise frequent hand washing with soap (e.g. before handling food or eating, after going to toilet, or when hands are dirtied by respiratory secretions after coughing or sneezing);

Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as a cough or runny nose;

Cover your mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing, and dispose the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin immediately; and

Seek medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell.

All travellers to China are advised to monitor their health closely and seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell, and also inform their doctor of their travel history.

Top photo via Grab/FB & Unsplash.