Children below 12 years old watch for free at all Golden Village cinemas till Nov. 20, 2020

To put more bums into seats, Golden Village is giving out free tickets to children under 12 years old with every purchase of two standard adult tickets.

Of course, some terms and conditions apply.

This promotion is only valid for walk-in purchase of tickets.

And it is limited to sessions before 2pm everyday, except eve of and public holidays.

It is also not valid during the June school holidays from May 30 to June 28, 2020.

The full terms and conditions have been laid out on the GV website, which is copied and pasted below:

• For every 2 standard ticket purchased [the 2 standard ticket must be of the same movie and session], one child below 12 years of age will get a free movie ticket* (2 adults & 1 child (below 12 years old) must be present at point of purchase)

• Promotion is valid for G, PG and PG13 rated movie titles only.

• Only valid for walk-in purchases at all GV Cinemas’ Box Offices or Automated Ticketing Machines.

• Only valid for sessions from 2 January to 20 November 2020 for sessions before 2pm, excluding 30 May – 28 June eve of and public holidays ( 24 – 27 Jan, 9 , 10 & 30 April, 1 , 6 , 7, 23, 24 & 25 May, 30 & 31 Jul, 8 – 10 Aug & 13 – 15 Nov), and any other days declared as Public Holidays by the Singapore government. (In cases where a Public Holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday will also be counted as a Public Holiday, in accordance to the Singapore calendar.)

• Promotion is not valid with HSBC’s Movie Card, Credit Card promotions (Visa Checkout Promotion & DBS/POSB Movie Privilege), AIA Vitality Movie Reward Promotion, online and iGV bookings, group/corporate bookings, Gold Class®, Duo Deluxe, Gemini, D-Box, 3D films, GVmax® Dolby® Atmos™, sneaks, premium-priced films/events, premieres, movie marathons, film festivals, special events, other discounts/promotional offers and otherwise stated.

• Not valid with use of movie vouchers, complimentary passes or VIP passes.

• GV reserves the right to alter the terms of this promotion without prior notice.

Top photo via