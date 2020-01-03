Golden Village claims ‘no evidence of bedbugs’ after customer allegedly bitten at Plaza Singapura outlet

On Dec. 27, a Golden Village (GV) patron known as Jeanette Tan alleged that her fiancé was bitten by bedbugs after watching “Ip Man 4” at Plaza Singapura.

Advertisement

According to Tan, she received no reply from GV despite sending an email to customer service about a week ago.

GV: We take customers’ feedback seriously

Contrary to Tan’s claims, however, GV stated that they had gotten in touch with Tan on Dec. 26 to apologise and update the couple on the cinema’s bedbug situation.

The cinema operator also told Mothership that they take all customers’ feedback seriously, and looked into Tan’s email immediately after receiving it on Dec. 21.

From their investigation, GV says, there was “no evidence of bedbugs”.

However, the relevant theatre has since been disinfected as a preventive measure.

Advertisement

You can read their statement in full here:

“Golden Village is committed to delivering the ultimate movie-going experience for all its customers, and that includes ensuring all our cinemas are well-maintained. We take customers’ feedback seriously and ensure they are addressed. Following the customer’s email on 21 December, we immediately blocked out the affected seats and activated the pest control unit to conduct a thorough investigation. While their report showed there was no evidence of bed bugs, we have since proceeded to disinfect the affected theatre again as a preventive measure. Following the report, we responded to the customer via email on 26 December to apologise to her and her fiancé on the matter and check on their well-being, and to also update them on our findings. Golden Village takes the hygiene of its cinemas seriously and has stringent cleaning processes in place. Pest control checks are conducted regularly at all cinemas. We have always worked closely with our pest control unit and will continue to do so to see how we can improve on our cleaning processes.”

Advertisement

Top image via Jeanette Tan on Facebook and @jonatanmoerman on Unsplash