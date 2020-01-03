fbpx

Back

Golden Village claims ‘no evidence of bedbugs’ after customer allegedly bitten at Plaza Singapura outlet

Hmmm.

Mandy How | January 3, 03:59 pm

Events

Share

On Dec. 27, a Golden Village (GV) patron known as Jeanette Tan alleged that her fiancé was bitten by bedbugs after watching “Ip Man 4” at Plaza Singapura.

Customer allegedly bitten by bedbugs after watching ‘IP Man 4’ at Golden Village Plaza Singapura

According to Tan, she received no reply from GV despite sending an email to customer service about a week ago.

GV: We take customers’ feedback seriously

Contrary to Tan’s claims, however, GV stated that they had gotten in touch with Tan on Dec. 26 to apologise and update the couple on the cinema’s bedbug situation.

The cinema operator also told Mothership that they take all customers’ feedback seriously, and looked into Tan’s email immediately after receiving it on Dec. 21.

From their investigation, GV says, there was “no evidence of bedbugs”.

However, the relevant theatre has since been disinfected as a preventive measure.

You can read their statement in full here:

“Golden Village is committed to delivering the ultimate movie-going experience for all its customers, and that includes ensuring all our cinemas are well-maintained. We take customers’ feedback seriously and ensure they are addressed.

Following the customer’s email on 21 December, we immediately blocked out the affected seats and activated the pest control unit to conduct a thorough investigation.

While their report showed there was no evidence of bed bugs, we have since proceeded to disinfect the affected theatre again as a preventive measure. Following the report, we responded to the customer via email on 26 December to apologise to her and her fiancé on the matter and check on their well-being, and to also update them on our findings.

Golden Village takes the hygiene of its cinemas seriously and has stringent cleaning processes in place. Pest control checks are conducted regularly at all cinemas.

We have always worked closely with our pest control unit and will continue to do so to see how we can improve on our cleaning processes.”

Top image via Jeanette Tan on Facebook and @jonatanmoerman on Unsplash

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Sky lanterns set off illegally in Germany burn over 30 captive animals in zoo to death

Three women turned themselves to the police.

January 3, 04:27 pm

BIGBANG to perform at Coachella for the first time as 4-member band

Heads up, VIPs.

January 3, 04:23 pm

Woman, 43, found dead in Buangkok condo, police classify case as murder

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 3, 03:43 pm

S'porean fell sick & felt ominous presence after accepting free mannequins & wig from Carouseller

No no no no no.

January 3, 02:57 pm

US kills top Iran general Qassim Soleimani in Iraq by drone strike

Supreme Leader Khamenei has ordered three days of mourning.

January 3, 02:52 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close