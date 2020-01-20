Godiva x Little Twin Stars chocolate truffles now in S’pore for S$9 per box
Another Sanrio collaboration you didn’t know you need is in Singapore.
This time it’s with chocolatier Godiva, for a series of G Cube Truffles.
G Cube Truffles, consisting of chocolate ganache in a chocolate shell, are actually a regular product at Godiva.
The truffles come in a box of five.
For the Little Twin Stars collaboration, the boxes come in different shades of pastel, depending on their flavour.
A total of six flavours are available:
- Milk Chocolate
- Milk Chocolate Hazelnut
- Dark Chocolate,
- Dark Chocolate Vanilla Milk
- Dark Chocolate Strawberry
- Chocolate Matcha Green Tea
Each box is S$9.
Otherwise, you can get six boxes (30 pieces) for S$78, which comes in a Kiki or Lala gift box.
The Little Twin Stars collection is available at all five Godiva outlets in Singapore.
Top image via Clarabelle Tan, Godiva
