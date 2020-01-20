fbpx

Godiva x Little Twin Stars chocolate truffles now in S’pore for S$9 per box

Mandy How | January 20, 03:02 pm

Another Sanrio collaboration you didn’t know you need is in Singapore.

Photo via Godiva

This time it’s with chocolatier Godiva, for a series of G Cube Truffles.

Photo via Godiva
Photo by Clarabelle Tan

G Cube Truffles, consisting of chocolate ganache in a chocolate shell, are actually a regular product at Godiva.

The truffles come in a box of five.

For the Little Twin Stars collaboration, the boxes come in different shades of pastel, depending on their flavour.

A total of six flavours are available:

  • Milk Chocolate
  • Milk Chocolate Hazelnut
  • Dark Chocolate,
  • Dark Chocolate Vanilla Milk
  • Dark Chocolate Strawberry
  • Chocolate Matcha Green Tea

Each box is S$9.

Photo by Clarabelle Tan

Otherwise, you can get six boxes (30 pieces) for S$78, which comes in a Kiki or Lala gift box.

Photo via Godiva
Photo via Godiva
Photo by Clarabelle Tan

The Little Twin Stars collection is available at all five Godiva outlets in Singapore.

Top image via Clarabelle Tan, Godiva

