Godiva x Little Twin Stars chocolate truffles now in S’pore for S$9 per box

Another Sanrio collaboration you didn’t know you need is in Singapore.

This time it’s with chocolatier Godiva, for a series of G Cube Truffles.

G Cube Truffles, consisting of chocolate ganache in a chocolate shell, are actually a regular product at Godiva.

The truffles come in a box of five.

For the Little Twin Stars collaboration, the boxes come in different shades of pastel, depending on their flavour.

A total of six flavours are available:

Milk Chocolate

Milk Chocolate Hazelnut

Dark Chocolate,

Dark Chocolate Vanilla Milk

Dark Chocolate Strawberry

Chocolate Matcha Green Tea

Each box is S$9.

Otherwise, you can get six boxes (30 pieces) for S$78, which comes in a Kiki or Lala gift box.

The Little Twin Stars collection is available at all five Godiva outlets in Singapore.

Top image via Clarabelle Tan, Godiva