fbpx

Back

Gin Thye bakery in Sembawang selling White Rabbit Kueh Lapis & Kuih Bahulu from S$12.80

Anything White Rabbit goes.

Mandy How | January 22, 11:35 am

Events

Share

For a traditional bakery, Gin Thye sure moves fast when it comes to capitalising on trends.

This Chinese New Year, the homegrown brand has released two White Rabbit products: White Rabbit Kueh Lapis and White Rabbit Kuih Bahulu.

1. White Rabbit Kueh Lapis

Photo via Gin Thye

Each 350g cake is listed to be going for S$12.80 on Qoo10, instead of the usual price of S$20.

Delivery costs S$2.99, or you can opt to pick it up from the store yourself.

Photo via Gin Thye

The ingredients list includes “White Rabbit creamy candy”, in addition to chilled butter and condensed milk.

Feedback seems pretty okay so far:

2. White Rabbit Kuih Bahulu

Another novelty item is the White Rabbit Kuih Bahulu, which are going for S$12.80 for 35 pieces on Qoo10, instead of the usual S$16.

Photo via Gin Thye
Photo via Gin Thye

The Kuih Bahulu also comes in other flavours, such as pandan and oreo sesame.

While in reviews, some customers appear to have enjoyed it, a few found it a little dry.

The store also has other White Rabbit-flavoured products, such as White Rabbit custard cream puffs and Blancmange Cake.

Photo via Gin Thye
Photo via Gin Thye

Available in store

Unfortunately, online orders are closed from Jan. 22 – Jan. 30. This means that all orders received during this period will be dispatched after Jan. 30.

If you would like to get these snacks before the festive period, you could head down to their store in Sembawang, while stocks last (you may wish to call them before going down to avoid disappointment).

Photo via Gin Thye

Top image via Gin Thye

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Chinese pulmonologist, 84, who discovered SARS virus in 2003, heading to Wuhan to fight new virus

He has been hailed for his dedication.

January 22, 12:24 pm

MHA slams M'sian NGO's claims on S'pore's execution method, issues POFMA correction orders to Kirsten Han, Yahoo SG, The Online Citizen

MHA has refuted claims that Singapore prison officers were instructed and trained to carry out brutal, unlawful execution procedures.

January 22, 11:39 am

S'pore helper arrested after being caught on video allegedly dipping employer's child's hand into pot on stove

The employer claims the helper said she was advised to do that so she could be sent home early.

January 22, 11:37 am

Wuhan virus update: 9 dead, over 400 infected, cases now confirmed in US & Taiwan

That's six countries now.

January 22, 11:25 am

Luzon giant cloud rat at S'pore Night Safari looks startled with half-eaten corn in its hands

Gotcha.

January 22, 02:19 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close