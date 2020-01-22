Gin Thye bakery in Sembawang selling White Rabbit Kueh Lapis & Kuih Bahulu from S$12.80

For a traditional bakery, Gin Thye sure moves fast when it comes to capitalising on trends.

Advertisement

This Chinese New Year, the homegrown brand has released two White Rabbit products: White Rabbit Kueh Lapis and White Rabbit Kuih Bahulu.

1. White Rabbit Kueh Lapis

Each 350g cake is listed to be going for S$12.80 on Qoo10, instead of the usual price of S$20.

Delivery costs S$2.99, or you can opt to pick it up from the store yourself.

The ingredients list includes “White Rabbit creamy candy”, in addition to chilled butter and condensed milk.

Feedback seems pretty okay so far:

Advertisement

2. White Rabbit Kuih Bahulu

Another novelty item is the White Rabbit Kuih Bahulu, which are going for S$12.80 for 35 pieces on Qoo10, instead of the usual S$16.

The Kuih Bahulu also comes in other flavours, such as pandan and oreo sesame.

While in reviews, some customers appear to have enjoyed it, a few found it a little dry.

The store also has other White Rabbit-flavoured products, such as White Rabbit custard cream puffs and Blancmange Cake.

Advertisement

Available in store

Unfortunately, online orders are closed from Jan. 22 – Jan. 30. This means that all orders received during this period will be dispatched after Jan. 30.

If you would like to get these snacks before the festive period, you could head down to their store in Sembawang, while stocks last (you may wish to call them before going down to avoid disappointment).

Advertisement

Top image via Gin Thye