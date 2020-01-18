fbpx

Pyrotechnic dragon dance & more free activities at Garden by the Bay from Jan. 27 – Feb. 9, 2020

Jane Zhang | January 18, 03:16 pm

For the upcoming Chinese New Year, Gardens by the Bay will be hosting a number of free performances and activities from Jan. 27 to Feb. 9, 2020.

Fiery dragon dance

The Spring Surprise programme will include the debut of the “Golden Pyro Dragon Dance”, performed by local troupe Tian Eng Dragon & Lion Dance Centre.

The performance will feature a 14-metre-long dragon dancing under a shower of fireworks-like sparkles.

Image via Gardens by the Bay

This performance will be the first time “cold pyrotechnics” has been incorporated into a dragon dance in Singapore.

The Story of Nian

Visitors to the Garden can also discover the origins of Chinese New Year traditions in “The Story of Nian”, produced by Dick Lee Asia under the creative direction of Dick Lee.

Gardens by the Bay CNY
Image via Gardens by the Bay

“The Story of Nian” will use a combination of music, drama, and puppetry to retell the ancient Chinese legend of a mythical creature called Nian.

The puppet design is by local award-winning puppeteer Frankie Malachi.

Lantern displays and more

The Spring Surprise programme will also feature festive music performed by Singapore Chinese Orchestra, Ding Yi Music Company, Drum Feng, Dicapella and other groups.

There will also be a vibrant display of colourful lanterns, hand-painted by the beneficiaries of REACH Community Services.

Image via Gardens by the Bay
Gardens by the Bay CNY
Image via Gardens by the Bay

All of the Spring Surprise activities will be happening between Monday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 9 and are free of cost.

The schedule for programmes is available here.

Dahlia Dreams – The Heavenly Race

In addition, visitors to the Flower Dome between Friday, Jan. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 23 will be greeted with the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display.

Gardens by the Bay CNY
Image via Gardens by the Bay.

The display features intricate horticultural works of art, such as three-dimensional “living sculptures” known as mosaiculture.

Gardens by the Bay CNY
Image via Gardens by the Bay
Image via Gardens by the Bay
Image via Gardens by the Bay
Gardens by the Bay CNY
Image via Gardens by the Bay.

Opening times are between 9am and 9pm, and admission charge to the Flower Dome applies.

Prices are S$12 per adult per conservatory, and S$8 for children and senior citizens.

More details about the display are available here.

Seniors go for free

Gardens by the Bay is holding a Chinese New Year ticketing promotion between Jan. 25 and Feb. 9, where visitors will receive one complimentary Singapore Resident Senior admission ticket with the purchase of one full-priced Singapore Resident Adult admission ticket to the conservatories.

Visit the Gardens’ website for details.

Top image via Gardens by the Bay.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

