Fried beancurd skin snack in mala & tomato flavours now available in S’pore

As unassuming as it looks, fried beancurd skin is a delicious staple at hotpot meals.

Now, with the launch of homegrown company Fupi Beancurd Skin, you can have it on its own, without paying for a S$50 meal.

Sichuan Mala and Hotpot Tomato

Available in Sichuan Mala and Hotpot Tomato flavours, each 60g pack will be selling for S$6.50.

For the mala flavour, Fupi uses a blend of herbs and spices that “numbs and excites the palate”, among other descriptors that translate to “very spicy”.

On the other hand, hotpot tomato is supposed to emulate the soup base with its combination of sweet, sour, and savoury.

Where to get

From now till Jan. 23, you can buy the snack at VivoCity’s Central Court Atrium, which runs from 10am to 10pm daily.

A promotion of buy four-get-one-free is ongoing.

Afterwards, the snack will be available at fupi.co from end-February.

However, no specific date was provided, and the domain does not appear to be occupied at the moment.

