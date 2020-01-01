Free admission to Light to Night Festival happening Jan. 2020 with programmes that will appeal to every S’porean

January is the month where most Singaporeans are in a post-Christmas, pre-Chinese New Year limbo.

The kind of limbo where we are still in the mood for festivities, and we’re kinda just waiting around for the next big holiday to arrive.

To counter that lull period, you could bring your friends, family, significant other, and entire kampung to the Light to Night Festival, happening Jan. 10-19, 2020.

And when we say kampung, we really mean it, because there will be programmes and art installations that will appeal to different types of Singaporeans.

For the Instagrammers (Yeah we just had to start with this)

If you’re into chio photos and/or looking chio in chio photos, this is for you.

Resembling the beautiful skyscrapers that shape our country, Floating City is a suspended installation that glows and changes colour in rhythm with the night-time music performances.

Ideal for boomerangs and Insta videos.

After spamming your camera roll at Floating City, head outside to the open area, where another chio photo backdrop awaits you.

In the day, the Optical Maze is a multicoloured structure that sits at the open field at Padang.

At night, it transforms into an enchanting walkway with changing lights made of steel poles.

Play around with different camera angles and watch the light poles form different shapes as you move around the installation.

For families

If you have kids and still want to be artsy fartsy, this is for you.

The Art Skins on Monuments – City States of Mind is something that young, active minds (and you) can be a part of.

Seven striking projections will be mapped onto different monuments within the civic district.

Visitors can contribute to a live mural at the Gallery City Hall’s projection by choosing various objects through their smartphones.

Next, bring your kids to Esplanade Park, where a passageway of mirrored art, Between Two Worlds, sits in the middle of forested surroundings.

And to remind your kids that games don’t only exist in smartphones and tablets, end off with the large-scale inflatable Five Stones at Empress Place.

For foodies

If you don’t care about anything other than food, this is for you.

Happening on Jan. 10-11, 2020, and Jan. 17-18, 2020, the Art x Social festival village will feature delectable treats from local F&B entrepreneurs.

To accompany the good food, there will also be ongoing performances on certain days.

Laugh your butt off on Funny Fridays, which will feature local comedians like Suhaimi Yusof and Stephanie Chan.

Or if music is your thing, you can catch local singer Tabitha Nauser at Symphonic Saturdays at the Padang Atrium in National Gallery Singapore. She will be performing a new acoustic music arrangement from her latest album.

For people who like to think

If you have an overactive mind, this is for you.

Interactive art takes on a whole new level with True Lies – Secrets of the Gallery.

As the first large-scale escape game held in National Gallery Singapore, players will get to solve a decades-old mystery set in the 1930s.

Group pricing for a team of five is S$120, while individual tickets are S$30 each. Find out more here.

However, if you’d like to poke at your brain in a different way, Clement Space is an alternative and more tranquil approach to do it.

Based on the artist-researcher’s personal reflections, Clement Space is designed to be a sensory zone that allows for curious engagement in a safe and peaceful zone.

Great, with so many things to do and see in January, now you and your entire kampung won’t have to feel sian about the limbo period. Yay.

—

Light to Night Festival is a marquee event of Singapore Art Week, an annual celebration of visual arts.

As the fourth festival edition, Light to Night Festival 2020 is inspired by Italian journalist, Italo Calvino, and his work Invisible Cities.

The Light to Night Festival is happening from Jan. 10 – 19, 2020 with extended opening hours and free admission.

There will be road closures around the civic district over these two weekends.

Find out more about Light to Night Festival 2020 here.

