3 firms found to have collaborated to rig tenders for jobs with Wildlife Reserves S’pore

The three firms coordinated to create the false impression that independent competitive bids were submitted.

Jason Fan | January 22, 01:59 pm

Three companies were found to have collaborated with each other to rig their bids for the provision of building, construction and maintenance services to Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), according to a statement issued by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Shin Yong Construction Pte Ltd, Geoscapes Pte Ltd, and Hong Power Engineering Pte Ltd were issued a proposed infringement decision (PID) by the CCCS, for participating in anti-competitive agreements, and will have five weeks from the receipt of the PID to make their representations to the CCCS.

Exchanged information to coordinate bids

In April 2016, CCCS commenced its investigation into allegations of bid rigging of civil and electrical works for WRS’s attractions, following a complaint from WRS.

These attractions are the Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, Singapore Zoo and River Safari.

The investigation revealed that the three companies had exchanged bid information and coordinated their bids for tenders and quotations called by WRS to create the false impression that independent competitive bids were submitted, when they were not.

Their actions were found to have infringed Section 34 of the Competition Act, and occurred from at least July 1, 2015 to Oct. 6, 2016.

What is a proposed infringement decision?

A PID is a written notice setting out the facts on which CCCS makes its assessment and its reasons for arriving at the proposed decision.

It is issued to the parties to help them make representations and provide any other information in support of their representations.

The three companies now have five weeks to make their representations to the CCCS, after which the CCCS will make its decision after considering the representations, as well as all available information and evidence.

The firms may apply for leniency

CCCS’s Leniency Programme grants lenient treatment to business that are part of a cartel agreement or concerted practice, when they come forward to CCCS with information on their cartel activities.

Businesses who participate or have participated in cartels are given incentives to come forward and inform CCCS of the cartel’s activities, and may be granted total immunity or be granted a reduction of up to 100 per cent or 50 per cent of the financial penalties.

The amount of leniency depends on whether CCCS has already begun an investigation, and the timing of the leniency application.

According to CCCS, the policy of granting lenient treatment to these businesses which co-operate with CCCS outweighs the policy objectives of imposing financial penalties on such cartel participants.

“Due to the secret nature of cartels, an incentive for cartel participants to come forward to inform CCCS of the cartel’s activities can be a more effective enforcement tool than simply imposing financial penalties,” said the competition watchdog. 

Top image from RWS.

