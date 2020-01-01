Filipino national jailed 7 weeks in S’pore for falsifying diploma during PR application

A 38-year-old female Filipino national made false statements in her applications for permanent residency (PR) for herself and her daughter, but was caught after an internal investigation was conducted.

De Luna Noriza Dancel was subsequently sentenced to seven weeks’ imprisonment on Jan. 14, 2020.

Her educational qualifications were fake

De Luna made false statements in her applications for PR for herself and her daughter in 2008 and 2009.

On Oct. 25, 2017, ICA officers arrested De Luna after an internal investigation revealed that her educational qualifications were fabricated.

Verification with the Centro Escolar University in Manila, Philippines revealed that De Luna possessed no records of enrolment at the school.

It was also revealed that the diploma and transcript which De Luna submitted for her PR applications did not originate from the school.

Family members of offenders would be reviewed by ICA

According to the ICA, the organisation takes a very serious view of persons who provide false information for immigration facilities, and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

ICA also warned that for those who have been convicted of an offence, the statuses of their family members will also be reviewed by the organisation.

Top image from ICA.