Ex-Fahrenheit member Calvin Chen & Taiwanese actress Joanne Tseng are now married

Zhangxin Zheng | January 23, 03:33 pm

Ex-Fahrenheit member Calvin Chen, 39, and Taiwanese actress Joanne Tseng, 31, abruptly dropped a marriage announcement on Jan. 23, 2020.

Tied the knot after 10-year rumour

The duo has been rumoured to be “good friends” for almost nine years.

It is only with this piece of good news that the rumour is confirmed.

Tseng wrote on her Instagram post that the two have known each other for very long, and that Chen has accompanied her through her growth from a girl to a woman.

She added that she’s now “Mrs Chen”, and they will continue to support each other.

Separately in Chen’s Instagram post, he wrote that he has taken longer as compared to others to enter a different stage of life, but adds that everyone has their own pace.

Chen said that he will have a greater responsibility in this new year.

Both of them ended their post by expressing their appreciation for all the support and well wishes.

Top photo via Calvin Chen/Instagram

 

