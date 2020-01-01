FairPrice removes S$12.90 CNY ‘funeral’ shirt from all stores

A particular Chinese New Year shirt available at FairPrice Xtra stores has caused some commotion recently.

Advertisement

Here’s the one in question:

Not-so-auspicious design

The bright red shirt, which cost S$12.90, had a single Chinese word “寿” (read as “Shou”) printed on it.

Two other designs, “福” (read as “Fu”) and “禄” (read as “Lu”), were also available.

Together, the three words represent three deities in traditional Chinese culture, embodying qualities of prosperity, status, and longevity.

But the well-meaning idea, unfortunately, would not translate when taken out of context.

Taken in isolation, the shirt with the word “Shou” could be interpreted as burial clothes. Which can be rather “inauspicious” and distasteful to wear for the new year.

Advertisement

Here are some responses to the photo that was uploaded to Facebook:

Advertisement

Taken off the shelves

In response to public reactions, a FairPrice spokesperson expressed appreciation towards public feedback and acknowledged that the series of products might have been inappropriate to some, according to Shinmin Daily News.

They clarified that the shirt design actually means “Longevity” and apologised for any misunderstanding caused.

The shirts have also been removed from all the FairPrice Xtra stores.

Advertisement

Top photo by Ming Bok/Facebook

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🧧🛍

Buy new year clothes, win angpaos in return.

🍣🍤

$1.50 unagi sushi?!?!?! Don’t say we bojio.

📟📲

Technology can be scary for older folks, but it doesn’t have to be.