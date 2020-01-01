fbpx

Back

FairPrice removes S$12.90 CNY ‘funeral’ shirt from all stores

Oh no.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 15, 03:42 pm

Events

Share

A particular Chinese New Year shirt available at FairPrice Xtra stores has caused some commotion recently.

Here’s the one in question:

ntuc fairprice cny tee
Photo by Ming Bok.

Not-so-auspicious design

The bright red shirt, which cost S$12.90, had a single Chinese word “寿” (read as “Shou”) printed on it.

Two other designs, “福” (read as “Fu”) and “禄” (read as “Lu”), were also available.

Together, the three words represent three deities in traditional Chinese culture, embodying qualities of prosperity, status, and longevity.

But the well-meaning idea, unfortunately, would not translate when taken out of context.

Taken in isolation, the shirt with the word “Shou” could be interpreted as burial clothes. Which can be rather “inauspicious” and distasteful to wear for the new year.

Here are some responses to the photo that was uploaded to Facebook:

Taken off the shelves

In response to public reactions, a FairPrice spokesperson expressed appreciation towards public feedback and acknowledged that the series of products might have been inappropriate to some, according to Shinmin Daily News.

They clarified that the shirt design actually means “Longevity” and apologised for any misunderstanding caused.

The shirts have also been removed from all the FairPrice Xtra stores.

Top photo by Ming Bok/Facebook

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🧧🛍
Buy new year clothes, win angpaos in return.

🍣🍤
$1.50 unagi sushi?!?!?! Don’t say we bojio.

📟📲
Technology can be scary for older folks, but it doesn’t have to be.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SDP takes on MOM for first court challenge against use of POFMA

The hearing continues.

January 17, 04:01 pm

Woman & young child missing for 11 days, last seen in Jurong on Jan. 6

Anyone with information should contact the police immediately.

January 17, 03:15 pm

'Counter-Strike 1.6' HDB estate custom map reminds S'poreans of early-2000s nostalgia

Time you enjoy wasting, was not wasted.

January 17, 03:10 pm

Police issues stern warning to Whampoa condo resident & others who sent him death & rape threats

Police opened investigations despite the resident asking them not to.

January 17, 12:46 pm

Woman's death along Yishun Ave 8 after motorcycle crash leaves family heartbroken & puzzled

Family appealing for information.

January 17, 12:26 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close