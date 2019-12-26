Millions of households in Europe to pay less for energy as gas prices cut in half

Millions of homes in Europe are going to pay cheaper energy bills in 2020 as the market price for gas fell by half in the past year to reach lows not seen in a decade, The Guardian reported on Dec. 26, 2019.

This news stands in contrast to what consumers in Singapore are told, as households here are grappling with increasing electricity bills due to an increase in tariffs that will rise on average about 3.5 percent in the first three months of 2020.

Why is electricity getting cheaper in Europe?

This positive news for European consumers come on the back of an energy market that has seen prices tumbling because of a growing glut of gas in the global market.

The growing glut, in turn, is due to the United States ramping up its liquified natural gas (LNG) exports and Russia not holding back either, as it competes to protect market share despite falling prices.

Russia is Europe’s largest gas supplier.

Overall, gas from the United States, Russia, and Qatar have flooded into the continent with a record number of cargoes supplied to Europe.

As a result, imports of LNG have reached new highs.

Energy suppliers are then expected to cut their dual-fuel tariffs, even though temperatures in Europe have plunged this year, which usually leads to an increase in prices this time of the year as more energy is consumed to stay warm.

In the UK the market price for gas hit 10-year lows of 24.75p per therm in September 2019, compared with an average price of 55.63p per therm in the same month in 2018.

The therm is a unit of heat energy.

The record number of seabound cargoes arriving on UK shores has kept gas market prices below 40p per therm, even as temperatures fall.

One renewable energy supplier in Europe has promised to cut an average of £160 a year for almost 250,000 customers on standard variable tariffs.

The benefit of falling wholesale prices will be passed on to customers from Jan. 15, 2020.

One analyst The Guardian quoted, said gas contracts are expected to fall by a further 30 percent to an average of 27p per therm in 2020, because more LNG is predicted to make its way to Europe’s gas storage surplus at record levels.

The US and Russia are competing for dominance in the growing market, which has led to this result.

LNG deliveries more than doubled from 5 million metric tonnes in 2018 to more than 12 million tonnes of LNG in 2019.

Qatar has supplied the UK with LNG cargoes for years and remains the UK’s largest source of LNG, followed by Russia and the US.