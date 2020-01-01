Man, 64, arrested for allegedly snatching wallet from 73-year-old lady in Yishun

Officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have arrested an elderly man on Jan. 15, who is a suspected to have snatched a wallet from a 73-year-old woman along Yishun Ring Road.

Elderly snatch thief suspect evaded the authorities for 3 days

The 73-year-old woman filed a report with officers from the SPF that an unknown snatch thief snatched her wallet on Jan. 12, 2020 at 7.06am along Yishun Ring Road.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division managed to bring in the 64-year-old male suspect with the help of photos captured by police cameras and ground enquiries.

After they established the identity of the suspect, they arrested him on Jan. 15, 2020.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of snatch theft, the 64-year-old suspect might face imprisonment of one to seven years.

Measures to protect yourself against snatch theft

The SPF has proposed that members of the public protect themselves against snatch theft with the following measures:

Always be alert and attentive to your surroundings.

If you suspect that you are being followed, remain calm and proceed to a more crowded area or call the Police at 999 to seek help.

Avoid wearing excessive jewellery or carrying large sums of cash.

Avoid placing your wallet in your back pocket. If you are carrying a handbag, sling it in front of you and ensure that it is fastened or zipped at all times.

When on the streets, carry your handbag on the side that is away from moving traffic.

Top photo by anneniunibu/Unsplash