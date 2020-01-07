84-year-old man molests woman in front of her husband in Chinatown, offers him S$10 to be let go

An 84-year-old man elbowed a woman’s chest in front of her husband, then offered the husband S$10 to be let go after he was apprehended.

According to CNA, Poh Seng Khian was sentenced to 18 weeks’ jail on Jan. 7, after pleading guilty to one count of using criminal force on the 47-year-old woman.

The woman’s identity is protected by gag order.

The second floor of the mall was not crowded

On May 12, 2019, Poh went to People’s Park Centre to have his breakfast and to do some shopping.

The woman and her 48-year-old husband were walking on the second floor of the mall at around 11:50am.

Court documents stated that Poh walked towards the woman from the opposite direction, and as he crossed paths with her, he deliberately extended his right arm and used his right elbow to bump into her left breast.

At that time, the second floor of the mall was not crowded, and patrons could walk freely without coming into physical contact with each other.

According to court documents, Poh did so knowing that he would likely outrage the modesty of the woman.

Her husband refused the S$10 offer

The woman was stunned, and shocked as a result of Poh’s act.

Her husband immediately apprehended Poh, and stopped him from leaving the scene.

While they were waiting for police assistance, Poh apologised for molesting the woman, and offered her husband S$10 to let him go.

Her husband refused, and Poh was subsequently arrested upon arrival of the police.

According to CNA, Poh’s sentence was deferred to Jan. 28.

For outraging the modesty of the woman, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or any combination of them.

Top image from Google Street View.