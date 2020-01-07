4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Iran, close to nuclear power plant

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Iran near the southern city of Bushehr, close to a nuclear power plant, according to Gulf News.

Some other sources are reporting it as a 4.5 or 5.5 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake occurred at around 2:20am GMT, or around 10:20am local time.

The nuclear power plant has not been reported to be damaged.

There has been no immediate word about casualties.

Likely to be a natural event

The earthquake began about six miles below the surface, suggesting that it was purely a natural event, Washington Times reported.

It has nothing to do with the recent drone strike that killed senior Iranian general Qassim Soleimani on Jan. 3.

It is also unrelated to an aircraft crash that happened shortly after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini Airport on Jan. 8.

The Boeing 737, which belonged to Ukraine International Airlines, was reported to have crashed due to technical problems, and had 180 passengers and crew onboard.

Top image from Wikipedia.