Donnie Yen kicks ass in fat suit for CNY action-comedy movie, showing in S’pore from Jan. 23, 2020

Can he still 1 v 10? Probably.

Ashley Tan | January 4, 04:02 am

We all know Donnie Yen as the lean and resolute kungfu master Ip Man.

Following the finale of the Ip Man movie series, Yen is clearly set for a change as he underwent a dramatic transformation in an upcoming movie.

Stars as obese police officer

The Hong Kong action-comedy Enter The Fat Dragon, directed by Wong Jing, is loosely based on the 1978 movie of the same name.

It stars Yen as the protagonist, a police officer named Fallon Chu that steadily gains weight from gorging on food after his fiancée leaves him at the altar.

Aside from the relationship issues, Yen will also be beating up some baddies with his fighting prowess, according to the synopsis.

And no, Yen did not actually stuff himself prior to shooting—he instead donned a fat suit to play the character of a 130kg obese cop.

And boy, the 56-year-old celebrity looks almost unrecognisable in the sneak peeks and stills from the movie.

Here’s how he looks:

Photo from Enter The Fat Dragon 肥龍過江 / FB

For Yen’s fans, Enter The Fat Dragon will be showing in Singapore theatres from Jan. 23, 2020.

Here’s the trailer:

Bringing a commercial character to the big screen

This isn’t the first time Yen wore a fat suit. A 2015 commercial for Sinomax mattresses with his wife Cissy Wang saw him in a similar getup.

In an Instagram post, Yen said he had “thought it would be fun” to bring the character from the TV to the big screen, and stated that he had managed to fulfill that idea in Enter The Fat Dragon.

Top photo from 華映娛樂 / FB and @donnieyenindonesia / IG

