S$1 sushi & S$5 sushi burger available at Don Don Donki’s sushi bar in JCube

Congrats, Westies.

Mandy How | January 9, 03:58 pm

Events

Don Don Donki has opened more than half a dozen outlets in Singapore since its arrival in Dec. 2017.

One of the Japanese bargain chain’s latest concept is an in-store sushi bar at the JCube outlet.

Photo via Don Don Donki/Facebook

The store sells a la carte nigiri sushi from S$1 – S$5.50 each, as well as sushi sets from S$4 – S$12.50.

You’ll be able to find items like:

  • Salmon Aburi Sushi (S$1)
  • Tamagoyaki Sushi (S$1)
  • Tuna Thin Roll (S$1.50)
  • Fatty Tuna Sushi (S$2.50)
  • Uni Sushi (S$3.50)
  • Toyosu Tuna Set ($5.80 for five pieces)

A minimum purchase of two sushi is required, although customers are allowed to mix and match from the different tiers, excluding the sushi sets.

If you’d like something bigger, sushi burgers are available from S$5  – S$6.80.

Salmon Kanikama $5.90 #foodie #foodporn #food #foodphotography

A Double Tamagoyaki Burger costs S$5, while a Salmon Tamago Burger goes for S$5.90.

Salmon Sushi Sets, accompanied by four sauces of your choice, start from S$9.80.

Here is the full menu:

Image via Don Don Donki
Image via Don Don Donki

However, one diner described the situation as “pretty chaotic”, and that service was slow.

Teething issues, perhaps.

Address:
Don Don Donki JCube
2 Jurong East Central 1, #B1-12/18/19, Singapore 609731

Opening Hours:
8am to 12am
Food court: 10am to 10pm

Top image via Don Don Donki and @whatisdieting on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

