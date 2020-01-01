Domestic worker, 34, arrested at Changi Airport for allegedly attacking employer with knife
If found guilty, she could potentially face life imprisonment.
A 34-year-old domestic worker in Singapore has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her employer with a knife.
The assault
The attack allegedly occurred at the victim’s residence located at Commonwealth Close, according to a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).
The police were alerted to the situation by the victim around 11:10am on Friday, Jan. 17.
The worker was arrested on the same day at Changi Airport Terminal 1 through the help of ground enquiries and CCTV footage.
Charged in court
The woman was charged in court on Saturday, Jan. 18 with the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.
If found guilty, she could face an imprisonment for life, or for a term which may extend to 15 years, as well as a fine and caning.
However, female offenders are exempted from caning.
Photo by wu yi on Unsplash.
