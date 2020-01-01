fbpx

Domestic worker, 34, arrested at Changi Airport for allegedly attacking employer with knife

If found guilty, she could potentially face life imprisonment.

Jane Zhang | January 18, 04:18 pm

A 34-year-old domestic worker in Singapore has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her employer with a knife.

The assault

The attack allegedly occurred at the victim’s residence located at Commonwealth Close, according to a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The police were alerted to the situation by the victim around 11:10am on Friday, Jan. 17.

The worker was arrested on the same day at Changi Airport Terminal 1 through the help of ground enquiries and CCTV footage.

Charged in court

The woman was charged in court on Saturday, Jan. 18 with the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, she could face an imprisonment for life, or for a term which may extend to 15 years, as well as a fine and caning.

However, female offenders are exempted from caning.

Photo by wu yi on Unsplash.

