71-year-old man in Sengkang passed away on New Year’s Eve

Police are investigating.

Kayla Wong |Sulaiman Daud | January 1, 02:29 pm

The Singapore Police Force were alerted to the death of a 71-year-old man on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Blk 201C, Compassvale Drive in Sengkang.

Mothership reader, Kyle Lee, shared what appeared to be photos of police vehicles at a car park and police officers outside a housing unit.

Police responded

Photo courtesy of Kyle Lee.

Lee also shared a video that appeared to depict police officers transporting something on a stretcher to a police vehicle.

Police investigating case

In a statement shared with Mothership, the police said:

“On 31 December 2019 at 4.29pm, the Police were alerted to a case whereby a 71-year-old man had passed away in a unit at Blk 201C Compassvale Drive. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Top image courtesy of Kyle Lee.

