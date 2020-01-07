Deaf food delivery rider in S’pore goes out of his way to bring order to woman who input wrong address in app

Warm meals to fill your bellies any time of day has been increasingly made possible because of food delivery riders who work tirelessly.

And one rather determined rider recently went out of his way just to make sure a woman in Singapore got her food by hook or by crook.

Unintentionally put in the wrong address

On Jan. 5, 2020, one Charlene Pagayon Rosco posted to Facebook an incident involving her Popeyes order delivered via Foodpanda.

Her delivery was made by a rider, Mohamed Nur Syahir, who informed her that he had arrived at the first floor of the building to pass her the food.

This led to some confusion on Rosco’s part, as the address in the Foodpanda app should contain her unit number.

But the home address she had unknowingly keyed into the app was not of her actual home in Braddell.

She had keyed in the address of Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, where Rosco said she stayed at on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

Acknowledging her mistake, Rosco asked if it was possible for the rider to send her food to her correct address, and she would pay Syahir extra money.

She admitted in her post that this was probably a long shot, considering how far both locations were.

Syahir declined, which Rosco said she understood.

Despite her hunger, she offered him her Popeyes food for him to eat for his own lunch.

Rosco also apparently assured him she would still pay him as she “[did] not want him to pay for [her] mistake”.

Rider went through trouble of locating correct address

Having went on about her day and buying another lunch nearby, Rosco was surprised when Syahir messaged her again, asking if her house was near Beatty Secondary School, which it was.

The school happened to be where he had studied at before.

Syahir was determined to carry out his order and get it right, as the young man eventually turned up at Rosco’s doorstep with her Popeyes order.

It was not mentioned which mode of transport Syahir utilised.

Rosco added that she gave him a tip for the “excellent service”.

She revealed that Syahir was deaf as his Facebook profile showed that he plays football at Singapore’s Deaf Sports Association.

Rosco then ended off her post with nothing but praise for Syahir, was who working in spite of his disability.

“I found out that Mr Syahir is deaf, which amazed me more because disability is not a hindrance to have such excellent service towards customers.”

Top photo from Charlene Pagayon Rosco / FB