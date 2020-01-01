fbpx

Back

760,000 CPF members to get rebates totalling S$640 million under Home Protection Scheme

You can use it to pay more HPS premiums.

Sulaiman Daud | January 10, 12:12 pm

Events

Share

Over 760,000 eligible CPF members will receive rebates totalling S$640 million under the Home Protection Scheme.

According to a news release from CPF Board on Jan. 10, this is possible because of “lower than projected” claims experience and also “better than expected” investment gains.

This is the first such rebate exercise since Nov. 2015.

How to know if you’re eligible?

The following members are eligible:

  • Those who are covered under HPS from November 9, 2015.
  • Singaporean or Singapore Permanent Resident.
  • Have not died.
  • Have not made a claim under medical grounds.

About half of the eligible members will receive a rebate of about S$500 or more.

The rebates will be paid directly into the members’ CPF Ordinary Account, where it can be used for future HPS premiums or housing and investment schemes approved by the CPF Board.

Eligible members will be notified of their rebates either through SMS, email or hardcopy letter, starting from mid-January 2020.

You can also check your transaction history statement when you log into the CPF website using SingPass.

What’s the Home Protection Scheme?

It’s a mortgage-reducing insurance that helps prevent the loss of a Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat in case someone dies, contracts a terminal illness or gets total permanent disability.

HPS insures members up to age 65 or until the housing loans are paid up, whichever is earlier.

Premiums are calculated based on a variety of factors, including the outstanding housing loan and the loan repayment period.

S’pore households to receive up to S$100 in Jan. 2020 in GST Voucher U-Save rebate

Top image from CPF Board and HDB’s Facebook pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

CNY bazaar at Ang Mo Kio Town Centre has HK & Taiwan goodies, festive lights & vibes till Jan. 24, 2020

One-stop CNY shopping right in your neighbourhood.

January 10, 12:01 pm

S'pore air steward responds to YouTuber explaining why cabin crew 'do not have time to talk to you'

He claims it would disturb others as well.

January 10, 11:43 am

New 87-page Death Note manga chapter being released on Feb. 4, 2020

Manga fans, unite.

January 10, 11:24 am

Japan-loving S’poreans, here’s the 2020 cherry blossom forecast

The forecast will be updated again at the end of this month.

January 10, 11:13 am

Tsai Ing-wen's party compares Taiwan & Hong Kong in campaign ad, but she denies capitalising on SAR

She previously said she wasn't using the unrest in Hong Kong as a political tool.

January 10, 03:42 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close