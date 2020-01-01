760,000 CPF members to get rebates totalling S$640 million under Home Protection Scheme

Over 760,000 eligible CPF members will receive rebates totalling S$640 million under the Home Protection Scheme.

According to a news release from CPF Board on Jan. 10, this is possible because of “lower than projected” claims experience and also “better than expected” investment gains.

This is the first such rebate exercise since Nov. 2015.

How to know if you’re eligible?

The following members are eligible:

Those who are covered under HPS from November 9, 2015.

Singaporean or Singapore Permanent Resident.

Have not died.

Have not made a claim under medical grounds.

About half of the eligible members will receive a rebate of about S$500 or more.

The rebates will be paid directly into the members’ CPF Ordinary Account, where it can be used for future HPS premiums or housing and investment schemes approved by the CPF Board.

Eligible members will be notified of their rebates either through SMS, email or hardcopy letter, starting from mid-January 2020.

You can also check your transaction history statement when you log into the CPF website using SingPass.

What’s the Home Protection Scheme?

It’s a mortgage-reducing insurance that helps prevent the loss of a Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat in case someone dies, contracts a terminal illness or gets total permanent disability.

HPS insures members up to age 65 or until the housing loans are paid up, whichever is earlier.

Premiums are calculated based on a variety of factors, including the outstanding housing loan and the loan repayment period.

