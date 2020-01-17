‘Counter-Strike 1.6’ HDB estate custom map reminds S’poreans of early-2000s nostalgia

Fans of first-person shooter (FPS) games would definitely have heard of Counter-Strike.

Advertisement

While most players nowadays would be playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive — the most recent game in the Counter-Strike franchise — many grew up playing an older and more iconic version of the game, Counter-Strike 1.6.

Some of us may have even had the chance to play on a certain custom map back in the early 2000s, which was modelled after a HDB estate in Choa Chu Kang.

Many of the places featured have since been redeveloped

Counter-Strike, a simple enough game about planting bombs or rescuing hostages, was considered cutting edge in terms of detail back in the day, especially since it was released in 2000.

While the game’s graphics may not be much to look at now, the fact that the terrain in the game could be modelled after Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 in the early 2000s was a big deal.

Looking back on it now, the terrain is a time capsule as certain aspects have changed since then.

Advertisement

For example, the iconic bus stop that can be seen at the start of every round has since been renovated.

The HDB block has since grown a little taller as well.

Many parts of the map were pretty accurate, and playing it now would certainly bring about a sense of nostalgia.

Take, for instance, the familiar sight of the playground.

And the communal rubbish chutes found on every floor.

“Eh, come and help leh”

Perhaps the most enjoyable aspect of this HDB custom map is the Singlish audio pack that goes along with it.

When a player throws a grenade, instead of saying “Fire in the hole”, it screams “Greeenade, take cover!”, in a quintessential Singaporean accent.

If you need help, instead of requesting for backup, you shout, “Eh, come and help leh!”

Advertisement

When you play as the counter-terrorists, your job is to retrieve two hostages safely from the clutches of the terrorists.

However, when you finally reach the hostages, you would find that in this particular map, the hostages are less than enthusiastic about your presence.

Instead of being grateful for rescuing them, the hostages would sometimes grumble, and say, “Ah, take your time some more.”

In other circumstances, the hostages may have more pressing concerns, asking you whether he can “go toilet please.”

And when you finally win as the counter-terrorist, instead of hearing the iconic, “Counter-terrorists win,” you would hear it’s very Singlish equivalent: “Aiseh man, the good guys win again.”

Good times.

Advertisement

Top image from Geek Culture’s Facebook.