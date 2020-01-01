CNY promo for plant-based meat alternative available at Sheng Siong & FairPrice

Pork was the most consumed meat in 2018, with 121 million tonnes being produced around the world.

With the spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF) in late 2019, commonly known as swine flu, across the globe, the Singapore Food Agency has suspended pork imports from ASF-affected regions.

In addition to the ASF virus, intensive meat production and over-consumption of meat has been reported to have detrimental effects on a person’s health, the planet and animal welfare.

To counter this, companies have started coming up with alternatives to pork, such as Impossible Pork and OmniMeat.

Currently, there’s only one plant-based meat alternative to pork available in Singapore supermarkets: OmniMeat.

What is OmniMeat?

This plant-based alternative aims to replace minced meat.

Originally named, OmniPork, this meat alternative is made out of shiitake mushrooms, peas, rice and non-GMO soy.

In comparison to ground meat, it has more fiber, iron and calcium.

On top of those perks, it has no cholesterol, no added hormones, no antibiotics and no saturated fat.

Which makes it a great addition to your Chinese New Year (CNY) dinner.

There’s currently a CNY promotion of S$6.75 (U.P. S$7.50) for 1 packet (230g) of OmniMeat at FairPrice and Sheng Siong.

In addition to the special price, if you buy 2 packs of OmniMeat, you will receive a free CNY recipe booklet.

If you get 4 packs, you get a recipe booklet and a free cooler bag.

Check out the full list of where to buy OmniMeat below:

It can be found online through Redmart and Vegetarian Online.

How to cook OmniMeat at home

If you want to serve finger food, you can consider making these mouth-watering OmniMeat lemongrass skewers.

Here’s a Peranakan-inspired recipe for a soup dish you can cook with OmniMeat meatballs.

You can try making mapo tofu, siew mai and all your favourite dishes that ask for minced meat using this alternative.

Where to find OmniMeat when eating out

If you’re not in the mood to cook, you can hold your gatherings at these restaurants to cater to your vegetarian or vegan relatives.

If you like dimsum, you can check out this affordable cafe at Clementi Avenue 2.

On top of serving dimsum, they serve vegan curry rice with OmniMeat katsu, and even OmniMeat hotdog buns.

One of the cheapest options we’ve found is a hawker stall, at 211 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, selling mushroom minced OmniPork noodles (or a vegetarian version of bak chor mee) for only $3.50.

If you’re looking for fancier restaurants to hold your reunion dinner, you can consider Empress at the Asian Civilisations Museum, which serves vegan Peking-style ‘duck’ wraps, dimsum, mapo tofu and minced OmniMeat with silken tofu.

Another option is Whole Earth, which serves zi char-style Peranakan food.

For a full list of restaurants serving these plant-based alternatives, check out this site.

Top photos by Whole Earth and Green Common