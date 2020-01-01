fbpx

CNY food fair at Bukit Batok Central has Thai mookata, durian pancakes & more till Jan. 23, 2020

Looks good.

Melanie Lim | January 2, 06:08 pm

Chinese New Year is just a few weeks away.

CNY food fair at Bukit Batok Central

In line with the festive season, there will be a CNY food fair at Bukit Batok Central from now till Jan. 23, 2020.

Image via Singapore Night Bazaar

According to Singapore Night Bazaar, visitors can look forward to a variety of food items such as Durian Pancakes, Grilled King Oyster Mushrooms, Ramly Burgers, Turkish Kebab, and even Thai Mookata.

Here’s a preview of what to expect.

Food

We previously tried Mookata Express at ArtBox and relished how tender and flavourful their Thai-style grilled meats were.

The stall will also be at the Bukit Batok food fair serving meat in a variety of flavours like Tom Yum, Teriyaki, Basil, and Garlic at S$6 per serving.

Image via Singapore Night Bazaar

Thai food lovers might also want to try Gu Grill, which serves a selection of Thai rice and noodle dishes.

Image via Singapore Night Bazaar

If you’d like something a little more East Asian, there will be a stall selling Japanese pizza and Takoyaki in flavours like prawn, crabmeat, chicken, and salmon:

Image via Singapore Night Bazaar

If not, traditional Taiwanese street food like fried chicken, pork belly rice, oyster mee sua and grilled king oyster mushrooms may satiate your tastebuds:

Image via Singapore Night Bazaar
Image via Singapore Night Bazaar

Staples like Ramly burgers and Turkish kebabs will also be at the food fair:

Image via Singapore Night Bazaar
Image via Singapore Night Bazaar

Drinks and dessert

Visitors who would like something to quench their thirst can try T.I.T, who will be selling a variety of Thai iced teas in flavours like coffee, plum and lychee from S$2.50:

Image via Singapore Night Bazaar

Alternatively, there will also be bubble milk tea and sugarcane drinks:

Image via Singapore Night Bazaar
Image via Singapore Night Bazaar

Finish your meal off with some durian pancakes or durian ice cream from 211 House of Durian.

If durian’s not your thing, you may also want to try their strawberry, mango or dragonfruit ice cream:

Image via Singapore Night Bazaar

Original post here:

Details

Date: Dec. 30, 2019 – Jan. 23, 2020

Time: 11am – 11pm

Venue: Open space between West Mall and Bukit Batok MRT Station

Top image via Singapore Night Bazaar

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

