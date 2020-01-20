fbpx

Back

Life hacking app instantly tells you what to call your relatives for Chinese New Year

Includes your dad's mum's sister's husband.

Julia Yeo | January 20, 11:46 am

Events

Share

It’s the first day of Chinese New Year celebrations, which means it is that time of the year again.

As usual, you’ve routinely tagged along with your family to one of your relatives’ houses, seeing a bunch of vaguely familiar-looking faces that you probably wouldn’t recognise on the streets any other time of the year.

You see a middle-aged woman approaching you, and you somehow recall that it’s the wife of your father’s paternal cousin.

How do you address her? You’ve no clue.

You also recall that she spent quite a while interrogating asking you about your love life the previous year.

She waves to you and your family, and you’re about to give up and mutter, “Hi, auntie”, with a chagrined smile.

But no, because you are ready to save some face this year, you have remembered to download the “San Gu Liu Po” (Three Aunts Six Wives) app, which helps you allocate the right familial titles to relatives, as long as you know how they are related to you.

Screenshot via Google Play Store

Want to know what to address your dad’s elder brother’s wife and their kids?

Photo via App

In-laws’ relatives? No problem.

Photo via App

Maybe you’re thinking that this sounds pretty excessive, because you could just call everyone “uncle” and “auntie”, right?

But hey, the look on their faces when they are addressed perfectly but they themselves can’t tell if you actually got it right?

Priceless.

And then you can take your relatives’ attention away from your love life and career, as they continue to be awed by your sudden ability to address everyone properly.

So, go forth, and flex on those uncles and aunties on the next family gathering, or Chinese New Year celebrations.

Photo via Subtle Asian Traits/FB, Fang Xia Nuo/Getty Images

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S$55,000 in 9 minutes: How one lady's mum in S'pore was scammed of life savings over Viber call

The man on the phone had somehow known how much money she had, and the fact that she had an iBanking account but no digital token.

January 20, 12:46 pm

3rd Wuhan pneumonia death confirmed in China as virus spreads to Beijing & Shenzhen

Chinese health authorities also reported a spike in the number of infected cases.

January 20, 12:41 pm

Mahathir: Pakatan Harapan could be one-term government

Political reality.

January 20, 12:29 pm

Heng Swee Keat: S’pore Together movement, like home ownership previously, to be 4G leaders’ new cornerstone

This is the fourth time Heng attended the thinktank's flagship annual conference.

January 20, 12:27 pm

Stinky tofu stall outside AMK Hub closes after shoppers & tenants complain about smell

Smelly tofu don't mess around.

January 20, 12:20 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close