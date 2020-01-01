fbpx

Viral photo of Chinese news presenter wearing mask on-screen sparks controversy

She clarified that it was a short demonstration at the end of the news programme.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 23, 05:17 pm

An image of a Hubei news anchor wearing a surgical mask on-screen circulating on Chinese social media platform, Weibo, has sparked much online discussion.

Here it is:

news anchor wear mask china
Via @大越楚卿/Weibo.

While putting on a mask as a preventive measure is a no-brainer in the midst of a novel coronavirus outbreak, the news presenter’s gesture drew scepticism from some Chinese netizens.

Mixed response from netizens and viewers

Many who took offence at this gesture said that the female news presenter was causing unnecessary panic.

Here are some examples of such comments:

Via @大越楚卿/Weibo.

Helps to convince older folks to put on masks too

However, there is another camp of netizens who expressed support for the news presenter. A number said that this will help signal the severity of the situation to older folks and influence them to put on a mask too.

Via @鹅组新鲜事/Weibo.

Clarifies that it was a demonstration done at the end of programme

The news presenter, Yue Nan, later clarified that she did not put on a mask throughout the programme but only at the end when she was urging viewers to do the same and practise good hygiene habits during this period.

news anchor wear mask
Via @攸攸书屋已结束了/Weibo

Here’s the full translation of her post:

“I’ve received many messages from my friends to ask about the photo.

I’d like to explain it through this post.

This was taken towards the end of the news programme when we urged the public in Wuhan to start practising good hygiene habits from now. It’s best not to leave Wuhan, not to go to crowded places, wear a mask when you are out, wash your hands diligently and ensure good ventilation at home. With the help of our medical workers, we will win this war against the coronavirus. I was demonstrating to the viewers that we must wear a mask when we go out and how to wear it properly. I did not wear a mask while reporting the news. Please do not spread misleading news.”

Top photo via Weibo

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

