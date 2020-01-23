fbpx

Screening of 4 Chinese movies delayed in S’pore cinemas due to Wuhan virus, customers to be refunded

The cinema chains have put up announcements on the refund process.

Mandy How | January 23, 11:25 pm

The screenings of four Chinese movies have been delayed in Singapore cinemas due to the Wuhan virus outbreak.

The four movies are:

1. Detective Chinatown 3
2. Jiang Zi Ya: Legend Of Deification
3. The Rescue
4. Vanguard

Customers who have made advanced bookings will be refunded.

Here are the cinemas and their respective refund procedures:

Golden Village:

GV patrons received a text message informing them of the delay and an auto refund.

Cathay Cineplexes:

Cathay customers will be automatically refunded as well.

Shaw Theatres:

Filmgarde:

Filmgarde stated in the post’s comments section that customers should email [email protected] for refunds.

mm2 Entertainment, the distributor for two of the delayed films, announced that they have brought forward the release date of another movie, “A Moment Of Happiness” to Jan. 25.

Here is their statement in full:

“We regret to inform you that both films, “Vanguard” 《急先锋》and “Detective Chinatown 3″ 《唐人街探案3》will not be screening in cinemas this Lunar New Year.

In light of the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak, we have just received the news that both movies will be put on hold until further notice.

Do stay tuned to our social media pages. We look forward to sharing these amazing films with you at a later date.

We have also brought forward the release date of “A Moment Of Happiness” 《新年泰疯狂》to the 25 January 2020.

Our hearts go out to all affected and we wish everyone a joyous and healthy Chinese New Year.”

Seven films delayed worldwide

A total of seven Chinese movies, including the four above, are being delayed worldwide, CNA reports.

The decision was made to prevent the potential spread of the Wuhan virus in cinemas.

According to CNA, the postponement of the films’ release dates were undertaken by the investors and distributors behind the movies, instead of a government department.

On the night of Jan. 23, the Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in Singapore.

MOH confirms 1st case of Wuhan virus in S’pore

Top image via mm2 Entertainment, Cathay Cineplexes

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

