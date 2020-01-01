Photo leaked online allegedly shows Taiwan map in war room in China

A photo that allegedly shows China military’s possible paths and plans to take over southern Taiwan has surfaced online.

According to Duowei News, a Chinese-language news site based in New York City, the photo was released by Tianfu Community and Dingsheng Forum onto microblogging site Weibo on the same day on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Giant map of Taiwan smacked in middle of room

In the photo, soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could be seen sitting with their backs to a blown-up map of Taiwan.

Only the lower southern half of the island was featured, however.

The 3D map showing the Taiwanese terrain was dotted with black markings that appear to indicate key locations on the island that could be seized after the Chinese troops land.

Naval ship models could also be seen on the water area next to the land.

In addition, the words “Southern Island-landing Battle Group Command Post” (南部登岛作战群指挥所) could be seen at the back of the room, indicating the name of the military unit.

Maps reveal China’s strategic landing plans?

Large-scale maps of the Taiwan island could be seen on the walls as well.

One of the maps, which was named “Southern Island-landing Battle Group Craft Loading Map” (南部登岛作战群装载航渡图) appear to indicate possible routes for the PLA to take, Duowei News reported.

One of the routes reveals a possible plan to take Kinmen — located just 2km away from the mainland city of Xiamen — first before moving on to Penghu, and then finally southern Taiwan.

Another map also indicates the direction the troops could potentially take once they land on the main island of Taiwan.

The three routes for soldiers to move through after they land were marked out.

Photo appears to be legitimate

The PLA’s plans displayed in the photo appear to check out according to past assessments of China’s military threats towards Taiwan.

According to Duowei News, a report released by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence at the end of 2019 pointed out that China’s rapid militarisation of the disputed islands in the South China Sea — namely the Scarborough Shoal — was partly to prepare for a invasion of southern Taiwan.

Not the first time military secrets leaked

While the original source of the photo remains unknown, there have been previous instances where military information were strategically leaked from China.

According to another report from Duowei News, which cited retired PLA officers, the PLA’s strategy to attack Taiwan during the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1996 was leaked, causing its plans to fall through in the end.

But the current leak might have been intentional as it could be part of Beijing’s strategy to step up its pressure on Taiwan since the Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s crushing re-election victory — a tactic that backfired as it aided Tsai’s rise instead.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry responds

In response to Taiwanese media’s coverage of the photo, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence released a statement on Jan. 20.

The ministry said it will continue with its philosophy of “no rest for Taiwan’s defence”, and that it will “remain on high alert to ensure the security and stability of the Taiwan Strait”.

It also called for the Taiwanese people to go ahead and enjoy the Spring Festival with “a peace of mind”.

Invading Taiwan will be strenuous for China: U.S. report

In a 2019 edition of an annual report on Chinese military developments by the United States Defence Department, the Chinese military was said to still lack the capabilities to conquer Taiwan decisively.

“An attempt to invade Taiwan would likely strain China’s armed forces and invite international intervention,” the report stated.

However, the report also noted that “Taiwan’s advantages continue to decline as China’s modernisation efforts continue”.

China views Taiwan as a renegade province that must return to the fold of the “motherland”, even if force has to be used.

Tsai: Invading Taiwan is going to be costly for China

Tsai, in a BBC interview released on Jan. 15, said Taiwan has been “making a lot of efforts to strengthen [its] capabilities”, which is why China should think twice about invading it.

“Invading Taiwan or trying to invade Taiwan is something that is going to be very costly for China,” she said.

Tsai doubling down in face of increasing Chinese pressure

Tsai has also remained firm in her independence-leaning views despite Beijing’s hostile response to the election result on Jan. 11, saying “the reality and what it is now is that [Taiwan is] already a functionally independent country”.

She said there is no need for Taiwan to declare itself as an independent state, as it is an independent country already.

She said: “We have our own government, we have our own elections, of course, presidential election, and that is a way to express that we do have sovereignty,” she added.

“So, effectively we are a country already.”

Top image via Tianfu Community