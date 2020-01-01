fbpx

Back

China locks down 2 more cities after Wuhan, about 19 million people affected

The cities are Huanggang and Ezhou, both located near Wuhan.

Syahindah Ishak | January 23, 07:23 pm

Events

Share

China has now locked down two more cities, Huanggang and Ezhou, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Previously, Wuhan had shut down all public transport and prevented 11 million people in the city from leaving.

11 million people prevented from leaving as Wuhan shuts down public transport, outbound flights

Huanggang and Ezhou locked down

Huanggang, a city of seven million people located east of Wuhan, implemented a similar lockdown a few hours after Wuhan.

According to Reuters, authorities in Huanggang closed down cinemas and internet cafes and, just like in Wuhan, encouraged people not to leave the city.

Ezhou, another city near Wuhan, has suspended its public transport, a railway station, as well.

The city has about one million residents.

This means that in total, about 19 million people are currently prevented from leaving their cities.

Over 600 confirmed cases & 17 dead

According to state media China Global Television Network (CGTN), there are now at least 620 confirmed cases in China and six confirmed cases abroad.

The death toll has risen to 17, compared to only nine yesterday.

Wuhan virus update: 9 dead, over 400 infected, cases now confirmed in US & Taiwan

The virus originated from a Wuhan seafood market in that kept illegal wildlife in captivity and is mutating.

The coronavirus is also contagious between humans.

Cases of people with Wuhan virus but with no travel history to Wuhan has also been confirmed.

Wuhan virus found in patients with no travel history to Wuhan

Top image via Wikipedia.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Outrageous menu from Wuhan's market shows live koalas, peacocks, wolf pups & over 100 wild animals on sale

Many Chinese netizens are demanding a ban on the sale of wild animals.

January 23, 07:34 pm

Thai principal who robbed gold store says he 'didn't mean to' kill 2-year-old boy

He expressed regret at his action.

January 23, 06:49 pm

Feverish Wuhan lady 'escapes' check at France airport using medicine, blogs about it on Weibo

She was having a fever and a cough before that.

January 23, 06:34 pm

S'porean guy advertises his CNY boyfriend service from S$88, +S$58 for BTO status

He later edits his post to say that he's just kidding.

January 23, 06:25 pm

A fresh graduate can earn enough miles to fly business class for free, so can you

Don’t leave miles on the table.

January 23, 06:00 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close