Children often play at upper levels of Pasir Ris car park where 13-year-old girl fell to death

Older kids have been said to practise parkour on the roof garden or gather in groups at the car park at night.

Melanie Lim | January 11, 03:30 pm

Children often play at the multi-storey carpark where a 13-year-old girl recently fell to her death on Jan. 8, 2020.

Girl, 13, falls to death from 6th floor of Pasir Ris car park after allegedly losing control of bicycle

Children often play on empty upper levels of carpark

According to The Straits Times (ST), residents from the nearby HDB blocks have said that children often play at the multi-storey carpark of Blk 526B Pasir Ris Street 51.

These residents have also said that the children are usually unsupervised and enjoy playing on the empty upper levels of the carpark.

A six-year-old girl by the name of Summer had also told ST that she had cycled there with her younger brother before.

Apparently, older kids practise parkour on the roof garden or gather in groups at the car park at night, other residents have said.

What happened

On Jan. 8, 2020, a 13-year-old girl, whose name has not been revealed, died after falling from the sixth floor of the carpark.

ST reported that the girl was a student at Hai Sing Catholic School.

She had allegedly been cycling around on the sixth storey and playing with her friends when she  lost control of the bicycle, rammed into the railing and fell off the building, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Singapore police told Mothership they were alerted at around 4:04pm to the girl lying motionless at the foot of the block.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

