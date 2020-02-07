S’pore volunteers are organising a feast for over 5000 migrant workers. Here’s how you can contribute.

A dedicated group of Hindu volunteers in Singapore are organising a feast for about 6,000 migrant workers on Feb. 7, 2020 at 6pm at a coffeeshop at 1B Kranji Loop.

Help foreign workers and elderly from Sri Narayana Mission Home

In the weeks leading up to the event on Feb. 7, the volunteers will circulate flyers to invite workers from the nearby dormitories.

On the day of the event, the organisers are expecting to feed about 6,000 foreign workers.

The dinner served will be traditional Indian vegetarian food.

In addition to migrant workers, the organisers of the event will also be inviting elderly residents from Sri Narayana Mission Home. The residents will receive goodie bags and ang baos (red packets).

Each goodie bag will contain items that are required by elderly residents, such as biscuits and medicated oil.

Celebrating the act of giving

The event aims to practice annadanam, which means the act of offering food in Sanskrit.

According to Hindu beliefs, annadanam is one of the purest forms of charity as it extends the lives of the recipients.

One of the organisers of the event, Veera, told Mothership:

“There is no charity like annadanam and the blessings of the satisfied souls after food consumption, (it) is beyond the blessings that one receives by any other charity or donation.”

The organisers of the event aim to enhance the well-being of foreign workers and elderly in Singapore through this simple gesture.

All are welcome

Even though the event is targeted towards migrant workers, the organisers of the event told Mothership that all are welcome, regardless of race and religion.

In the past five years that they have been running the event, volunteers have served both local residents and migrant workers.

How you can help

If you are keen to help, here’s how you can do so:

Assist in spreading news about the event to foreign workers and local residents.

Make contributions in kind (e.g. rice, biscuits) by contacting Veera at [email protected] .

Event details

Date, time: Feb. 7, 2020, 6pm

Venue: Coffeeshop at 1B Kranji Loop

Top photo by Tholylalyin Nanban/Facebook.