fbpx

Back

S’pore volunteers are organising a feast for over 5000 migrant workers. Here’s how you can contribute.

A small act of kindness goes a long way.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 15, 02:54 pm

Events

Share

A dedicated group of Hindu volunteers in Singapore are organising a feast for about 6,000 migrant workers on Feb. 7, 2020 at 6pm at a coffeeshop at 1B Kranji Loop.

Help foreign workers and elderly from Sri Narayana Mission Home

In the weeks leading up to the event on Feb. 7, the volunteers will circulate flyers to invite workers from the nearby dormitories.

On the day of the event, the organisers are expecting to feed about 6,000 foreign workers.

The dinner served will be traditional Indian vegetarian food.

Photo by balouriarajesh/Pixabay

In addition to migrant workers, the organisers of the event will also be inviting elderly residents from Sri Narayana Mission Home. The residents will receive goodie bags and ang baos (red packets).

Each goodie bag will contain items that are required by elderly residents, such as biscuits and medicated oil.

Celebrating the act of giving

The event aims to practice annadanam, which means the act of offering food in Sanskrit.

According to Hindu beliefs, annadanam is one of the purest forms of charity as it extends the lives of the recipients.

One of the organisers of the event, Veera, told Mothership:

“There is no charity like annadanam and the blessings of the satisfied souls after food consumption, (it) is beyond the blessings that one receives by any other charity or donation.”

The organisers of the event aim to enhance the well-being of foreign workers and elderly in Singapore through this simple gesture.

All are welcome

Even though the event is targeted towards migrant workers, the organisers of the event told Mothership that all are welcome, regardless of race and religion.

In the past five years that they have been running the event, volunteers have served both local residents and migrant workers.

How you can help

If you are keen to help, here’s how you can do so:

  • Assist in spreading news about the event to foreign workers and local residents.
  • Make contributions in kind (e.g. rice, biscuits) by contacting Veera at [email protected].

Event details

Date, time: Feb. 7, 2020, 6pm
Venue: Coffeeshop at 1B Kranji Loop

Top photo by Tholylalyin Nanban/Facebook.

About Sumita Thiagarajan

Sumita dreams of a world where humans live in perfect harmony with animals, including rats, pigeons and cockroaches. If you’re bored, you can always ask Sumita to tell you cool facts about our native snakes, or bomb-sniffing hero rats.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Red packets with 'Woman Yelling at a Cat' design now available in S'pore

Money for vegetals.

January 15, 02:44 pm

Canadian exchange student couldn't take NTU Chinese Language module because he is Chinese

An NTU spokesperson said that the policy has changed since 2016.

January 15, 02:33 pm

Largest Don Don Donki in S'pore opens in Jem, has Japanese food court, cosmetics, bar & more

Wow.

January 15, 02:18 pm

S'pore hotpot restaurant mistakenly charges higher GST, claims it was rounding error

The restaurant overcharged by S$0.40.

January 15, 02:10 pm

ICA: Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints this Lunar New Year

Take note.

January 15, 01:45 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close