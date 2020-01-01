fbpx

S’pore Carouseller describes why he’s ending ‘4.5 year relationship’ with TV: ‘It’s not her, it’s me’

What a love story.

Tanya Ong | January 15, 11:54 am

Given the volume of Carousell listings, it is perhaps helpful for sellers to differentiate themselves from others.

Of course, one sales tactic is to craft memorable product descriptions:

Ah Lian seller on Carousell has the most ‘steady’ captions & top-notch sales tactic

And one guy in Singapore selling his TV did just that as well.

The listing, uploaded approximately a month ago, listed a second-hand Samsung TV going for S$400.

The price is apparently negotiable and the TV is available for self-collection from Valley Point.

Here’s the 48″ Smart TV:

samsung tv
Karn919/Carousell
samsung tv
Karn919/Carousell
samsung tv
Karn919/Carousell
Karn919/Carousell

The TV looks pretty ordinary, but what was extraordinary was his caption detailing his relationship with this TV.

A love story

For this Carouseller, he said the relationship with the TV began 4.5 years ago.

It has been the “least demanding relationship in (his) life”, he said.

He explained that the TV “never broke down, never acted up, and unlike with a woman, (he) always knew which buttons to push to turn it on”.

However, he said that he soon forgot about it after plugging it in.

He “never gave it any attention” and only paid attention to what it played for him.

“It’s not her, it’s me.”

He explained that he’s letting the TV go because he’s looking to move on to a 65″ screen TV.

“It’s not her, it’s me… I want things to be bigger,” he said.

He ended his sales pitch by saying that this TV is perfect for anyone who wants a TV that “doesn’t ask much from you” and is “loyal to you till its dying day”.

An image of this description detailing his relationship with the TV was circulated on Facebook.

Here’s a screenshot of the full description:

The full text:

My relationship with my TV has been the least demanding relationship in my life. I bought it 4.5 years ago, plugged it in and forgot about it. I never gave it any attention, only paid attention to what it played for me. Even then, it never broke down, never acted up, and unlike with a woman, I always knew which buttons to push to turn it on. It is fairly smart, as smart as a Smart TV can be, absolutely undamaged and runs perfectly well. So why am I letting it go. It’s not her, it’s me. I have a complex and want things to be bigger. 65” inches big, which is why my least demanding relationship with my 48” TV must end. If you want a TV that doesn’t ask much from you – this is it. If you want a TV that is loyal to you till its dying day – this is it. If you want to fall in love with an inanimate object – this is it. So, what are you waiting for, come fall in love. You can’t put a price on love, but this time around it’s acceptable. $400 and it’s yours. Yes, you can negotiate, just don’t low-ball. Oh, and it’s for self collect.

Apart from the TV, the Carouseller has two other listings, both of which have been marked as ‘sold’.

Top photo via karn919/Carousell

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

