Car crashes into divider along ECP & catches fire

The fire was put out by SCDF using two water jets.

Kayla Wong | January 5, 02:55 pm

A car caught fire after crashing into the road divider at East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Saturday morning, Jan. 4.

Black smoke billowing

The accident happened on the ECP in the direction of Changi Airport, after the Bayshore Road exit.

In a video posted by Facebook user Patrick Tan, black smoke could be seen rising from the car.

Fire put out using two water jets

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to the fire at about 10:40am.

The vehicle fire was extinguished by SCDF using two water jets.

In addition, SCDF paramedics had checked two people for injuries, but both of them refused to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of fire is currently under investigation by the police.

Top image adapted via Patrick Tan/Facebook

