Lorry driver, 23, arrested after bus hit lorry that allegedly beat red light at Braddell Road

A lorry collided with a bus at the junction of Braddell Road and Bishan Road on Thursday, Jan. 16, resulting in two people injured.

Videos uploaded online showed a green SBS Transit bus crashing into a lorry with the company name Lim Kim Huat Building Construction on it.

The lorry appeared to have beaten the red light.

The impact caused both vehicles to skid across the junction.

The lorry then hit a car that was stopped at the red light.

Lorry driver arrested

The 23-year-old driver of the lorry was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident at about 3.30pm.

A car was also involved in the accident.

A 22-year-old man, who was a passenger in the lorry, and a 46-year-old woman, who was a bus passenger, were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications, Tammy Tan, said a passenger was injured and taken to hospital.

She said: “We are trying to reach out to her to assist as best as we can.”

The bus affected was a Service 93 bus.

Police investigations are ongoing.