Bukit Panjang LRT stalls during morning rush hour, commuters transferred to another train

Commuters on the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) were left stranded before being assisted on Jan. 6, after their train stalled during the morning rush hour.

SCDF told Mothership that it received a call from a member of the public requiring assistance for a stalled LRT between Bangkit Station and Fajar Station.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the passengers were being transferred onto another LRT to be brought to Fajar Station by SMRT staff, and SCDF’s assistance was not required.

Service appeared to have resumed at around 9:00am

A photo posted in Facebook group TATA SMRT showed a stationary LRT train on the tracks, with an ambulance and a fire engine nearby.

Eileen Khor, a Facebook user posting in the same group, claimed there was no announcement for the delay, and that the train stopped at Phoenix station for 15 minutes.

Another Facebook user, Sin Mei, noted that a train also stopped at South View station for 15 minutes.

Based on the comments in the Facebook group, service appeared to have resumed at around 9:00am.

Faulty train was withdrawn to the depot for checks

In response to Mothership’s queries, SMRT’s Chief Communications Officer Margaret Teo said that a train fault occurred between Fajar and Bangkit stations at around 7:30am, and that station and in-train announcements were indeed made to inform commuters.

She also said that SMRT’s engineers were deployed immediately to facilitate service recovery, and that the faulty train was subsequently withdrawn to the depot for checks.

Meanwhile, train services were available on Service B at all stations.

SMRT apologised that the morning commute of Bukit Panjang residents were affected.

The BPLRT is facing reliability issues

This is not the first time that the BPLRT, which opened in 1990, faced disruptions.

In 2017, the BPLRT experienced a breakdown of six hours, caused by two broken rail support brackets.

By the end of 2017, a tender to overhaul the entire LRT system was called, in order to improve its reliability.

On Aug.30, 2019, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan announced that SMRT is looking into suspending the Bukit Panjang LRT service during off-peak hours, and replacing it with buses.

This is to avoid pushing the ageing trains to the limit, which may result in failure.

On Dec. 3, 2019, it was announced that two new light rail vehicles will enter the BPLRT revenue service, from the second quarter of 2021.

These are supposed to replace the first generation light rail vehicles, which have been in service since 1999.

The BPLRT renewal project, which was awarded to Bombardier (Singapore), is expected to be completed in 2024.

