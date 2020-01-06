fbpx

Back

Bukit Panjang LRT stalls during morning rush hour, commuters transferred to another train

Upon SCDF's arrival, the passengers were being transferred onto another LRT to be brought to Fajar Station by SMRT staff.

Jason Fan | January 6, 06:19 pm

Events

Share

Commuters on the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) were left stranded before being assisted on Jan. 6, after their train stalled during the morning rush hour.

SCDF told Mothership that it received a call from a member of the public requiring assistance for a stalled LRT between Bangkit Station and Fajar Station.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the passengers were being transferred onto another LRT to be brought to Fajar Station by SMRT staff, and SCDF’s assistance was not required.

Service appeared to have resumed at around 9:00am

A photo posted in Facebook group TATA SMRT showed a stationary LRT train on the tracks, with an ambulance and a fire engine nearby.

Photo by Mary Lee on TATA SMRT Facebook group.

Eileen Khor, a Facebook user posting in the same group, claimed there was no announcement for the delay, and that the train stopped at Phoenix station for 15 minutes.

Another Facebook user, Sin Mei, noted that a train also stopped at South View station for 15 minutes.

Based on the comments in the Facebook group, service appeared to have resumed at around 9:00am.

Faulty train was withdrawn to the depot for checks

In response to Mothership’s queries, SMRT’s Chief Communications Officer Margaret Teo said that a train fault occurred between Fajar and Bangkit stations at around 7:30am, and that station and in-train announcements were indeed made to inform commuters.

She also said that SMRT’s engineers were deployed immediately to facilitate service recovery, and that the faulty train was subsequently withdrawn to the depot for checks.

Meanwhile, train services were available on Service B at all stations.

SMRT apologised that the morning commute of Bukit Panjang residents were affected.

The BPLRT is facing reliability issues

This is not the first time that the BPLRT, which opened in 1990, faced disruptions.

In 2017, the BPLRT experienced a breakdown of six hours, caused by two broken rail support brackets.

By the end of 2017, a tender to overhaul the entire LRT system was called, in order to improve its reliability.

On Aug.30, 2019, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan announced that SMRT is looking into suspending the Bukit Panjang LRT service during off-peak hours, and replacing it with buses.

This is to avoid pushing the ageing trains to the limit, which may result in failure.

On Dec. 3, 2019, it was announced that two new light rail vehicles will enter the BPLRT revenue service, from the second quarter of 2021.

These are supposed to replace the first generation light rail vehicles, which have been in service since 1999.

The BPLRT renewal project, which was awarded to Bombardier (Singapore), is expected to be completed in 2024.

Related Stories:

Bukit Panjang peeps rejoice, tender for LRT overhaul to be called by end-2017

SMRT might suspend Bukit Panjang LRT during off-peak, replace with buses

New BPLRT trains to enter service from Q2 2021, renewal to be completed by 2024

 

Top image from Mary Lee/Facebook.

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Taiwanese band Mayday performing in S'pore on Aug. 30, 2020

Take my money!

January 6, 06:01 pm

Free admission to Light to Night Festival happening Jan. 2020 with programmes that will appeal to every S’porean

Can also bring your parents there.

January 6, 06:00 pm

POFMA Code on political advertisements won't give PAP extra info on opponents' strategy

The Minister complimented Sylvia Lim on her "active imagination".

January 6, 05:51 pm

Thai cosmetic brand releases Milk Tea Body Lotion at S$4.44 for calorie-free BBT indulgence

When will it stop??

January 6, 05:43 pm

Subtle Asian Traits member shares how Korean skincare & determination transformed him

If you need inspiration to keep up with your resolutions.

January 6, 04:49 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close