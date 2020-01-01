fbpx

Boy, 2, shot in head during Thailand gold store armed robbery, mother shares grief online

Tragic.

Ashley Tan | January 10, 03:20 pm

An armed robbery occurred on Jan. 9, 2020 in Lopburi, Thailand.

Gunman left trail of blood and casualties

A lone gunman opened fire on security guards and bystanders in a department store, before snatching three trays of gold necklaces worth around 500,000 baht (S$22,300), reported the Bangkok Post.

The unidentified man then fled the scene on a motorcycle, leaving a trail of casualties behind.

3 killed, 4 injured after gunman opens fire in Thailand gold store robbery

Three people were killed in the attack and four others injured.

Photo from Saraburi สระบุรี / FB
Photo from Saraburi สระบุรี / FB

One of those who died in the armed robbery was a two-year-old child.

The young boy was shot in the head while walking past the shop with his mother.

He subsequently succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

A photo of the boy lying on a stretcher has also been circulating on social media.

Mother posted tribute of dead child

Following the shooting, it appears that the boy’s parents have posted a tribute for their child online.

I’wi Wilaiwan Triton, the mother of the boy, expressed her grief, saying how she “never thought this kind of event would happen to herself”.

She also apologised for not being able to protect her child, and expressed her hope that he would not be born with such a fate in his next life.

Triton shared family photos of the trio on various outings to the aquarium and park.

Photos showed the young boy full of life, smiling and posing for photos, as well as donning various costumes.

Photo from I’wi Wilaiwan Triton / FB
Photo from I’wi Wilaiwan Triton / FB
Photo from I’wi Wilaiwan Triton / FB

Triton added how she and her husband both loved the boy very much, and ended her post by asking him to “sleep well, my little angel”.

You can view her post here, which has been shared more than 100,000 times.

Currently, police have offered a 500,000 baht bounty for the capture of the armed robber.

Armed commando units have also been deployed on the hunt for the culprit.

Top photo from I’wi Wilaiwan Triton / FB

