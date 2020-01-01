Bose closing down all physical stores in U.S., Europe, Japan & Australia

Audio giant Bose announced on Jan. 15, 2020 that it will be shutting the doors of all its retail stores located in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

Hundreds of retail employees retrenched

According to The Verge, the company said in a statement that its decision was prompted by the fact that Bose’s products have been largely purchased through online platforms, rather than from their retail stores.

Third-party retailers holding Bose products will still remain, however.

Hundreds of Bose retail employees across 119 stores will be laid off, as their physical stores are closed down over the next few months.

Colette Burke, Vice President of Global Sales, Bose Corporation said: “Originally, our retail stores gave people a way to experience, test, and talk to us about multi-component, CD and DVD-based home entertainment systems.”

“At the time, it was a radical idea, but we focused on what our customers needed, and where they needed it – and we’re doing the same thing now.”

Regarding the retrenchment of its employees, Bose did not disclose the exact number of staff members being laid off, but stated that the company will be offering outplacement assistance and severance to affected employees.

Burke added: “(The retrenchment) is still difficult, because the decision impacts some of our amazing store teams who make us proud every day.”

“Over the years, they’ve set the standard for customer service. And everyone at Bose is grateful.”

Bose stores in other parts of the world will remain open, including retailers in Singapore.

Top image via Julia Yeo