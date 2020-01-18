Man, 40, sent to hospital after bloody fight in Boat Quay

A 40-year-old man has been sent to hospital in a conscious state after a bloody fight along South Bridge Road.

The police were alerted to the case on Jan. 17, at about 5:20am.

Photos of the aftermath posted to Facebook

On Jan. 17, Facebook page Tiagong posted several photos of the aftermath of the fight, showing severely bloodstained roads.

Viewer discretion is advised:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The area appears to have been sealed off at the time the photos were taken, and police personnel were already at the scene.

The post’s caption alleges that there had been a gang fight at Chinatown.

Advertisement

Netizens dispute location of fight

Netizens subsequently disputed the location of the fight.

One netizen who claimed that she had seen the bloodstains clarified that the location was in the vicinity of Boat Quay.

Fight happened in the early morning

In response to Mothership’s queries, a spokesperson for the police said that investigations are ongoing.

Here is their statement:

“On 17 January 2020 at about 5.20am, the Police were alerted to a fight at 58 South Bridge Road. A 40-year-old man was conveyed conscious to Singapore General Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Advertisement

Top image collage from Tiagong Facebook