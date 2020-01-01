Press Secretary to S’pore Communications Minister rebuts Bloomberg article on POFMA

The Singapore government has responded to another article from a foreign publication on the use of the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulations Act (POFMA).

Advertisement

Ho Hwei Ling, Press Secretary to Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran, said in a statement on Dec. 31, 2019 that it is untrue that the government uses POFMA to suppress dissent and the right to free expression.

Bloomberg on POFMA

Ho addressed a Dec. 27 Bloomberg article, “Singapore goes on global offensive to defend ‘Fake News’ law“.

It said: “Critics say the recent cases are just the latest in a string of attacks on dissent.”

Bloomberg also quoted Allie Funk, a research analyst with non-governmental U.S.-based organisation Freedom House.

Referring to the government’s use of POFMA, Funk said:

“These examples underscore how the government is weaponizing what is the genuine issue of disinformation in order to suppress information online and the rights to free expression and access to information.”

Advertisement

However, Ho replied:

“We have used POFMA to issue correction directions to online falsehoods. The public can continue to access both the original posts as well the corrections, and decide for themselves which is true. No information or view has been suppressed.”

POFMA has been used five times in four cases since it was first used on Nov. 25 against Brad Bowyer, a member of the Progress Singapore Party.

Alex Tan did not update his post after POFMA was used

Ho pointed out an error in an earlier edition of the Bloomberg article, which wrongly said that Alex Tan of the States Times Review (STR) complied with the correction notice issued for one of STR’s Facebook posts on Nov. 23.

As of 11:30am on Jan. 1, the Bloomberg article still included this paragraph:

“Tan said later by phone that he never received such a notice from Singapore, and updated his post within 24 hours in an effort to be compliant with the law after learning of the offense from a friend.”

Advertisement

Ho said:

“Contrary to your initial claim, Mr Alex Tan never attempted to comply with the correction notice that was served on one of his posts. You corrected this error, but continue to quote Mr Tan’s claim that he had “updated his post within 24 hours in an effort to be compliant with the law”. In fact, he did no such thing.”

As Tan did not update the post, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam issued a Targeted Corrected Direction to Facebook itself, which complied and added the correction to the STR post.

Ho: Social media policy on political advertising were company decisions

Ho also objected to Bloomberg‘s characterisation of the decisions of Google, Facebook and Twitter on political advertising.

She said it was “dubious” to suggest that the decisions of the social media giants had been prompted by POFMA.

She said:

“Three giant social media companies, three different global decisions on political advertising — yet your report linked them all with the Singapore government and alleged “opposition fears” over POFMA.”

Advertisement

Google

Bloomberg cited the case involving Paul Tambyah of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and Google.

Tambyah shared an email exchange on Dec. 3 with Google, which revealed that Google decided not to accept advertising that is related to POFMA’s code on political advertisements.

Google Vice-President for Public Policy and Government Relations for the Asia Pacific region Ted Osius told Tambyah that it was not an “easy decision” to make, and cited similar moves by Google in Canada and Taiwan.

POFMA’s Code of Practice does not ban political advertisements.

Instead it defines what constitutes a political advertisement, which are then subject to transparency measures.

Twitter

Bloomberg quoted a spokesperson from Twitter, who said that it is ready to comply with POFMA and has set up a dedicated team to review government requests.

The spokesperson also told Bloomberg that it urged the government to enforce the law “judiciously”, and said: “We remain concerned about the potential impacts of this regulation on our service, and the people and institutions that use Twitter.”

Advertisement

Facebook

As for Facebook, Bloomberg cited its statement on Sep. 26, announcing that it will enforce its ad transparency rules for political and social issues and elections in Singapore, which includes measures such as disclosing who paid for the ad.

However, it noted that the statement did not specifically mention POFMA.

The Singapore government’s reply to Bloomberg comes after replies and rebuttals to foreign publications on POFMA, including the Washington Post, Economist, and South China Morning Post.

Related stories:

Top image from MCI and Bloomberg’s Facebook pages.