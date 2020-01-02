fbpx

BIGBANG to perform at Coachella for the first time as 4-member band

Heads up, VIPs.

Fasiha Nazren | January 3, 04:23 pm

Events

Korean boyband BIGBANG will be marking their 14th year in the entertainment industry by performing at this year’s Coachella.

BIGBANG perform at Coachella

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in California.

Spanning over six days, this year’s acts include Travis Scott, Rich Brian, Frank Ocean and Lil Nas X.

The band’s performance at the music festival was first hinted at on Instagram by one of their members, T.O.P:

co

And then later confirmed by another member, Taeyang.

BIGBANG 2020 @coachella 🌵

This makes BIGBANG the second consecutive K-pop band to perform at the music festival, after labelmates BLACKPINK.

First comeback after two years

The band will have a lot of firsts this year.

This is the band’s first comeback since they last toured for their 10th anniversary MADE album in 2017, as the band has been on a hiatus to complete their military service.

K-pop group Big Bang members Taeyang & Daesung discharged from military service

It is also the first time that they will be touring as a four-member band, following the departure of former member Seungri.

Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in 2019 after he was said to be involved in the Burning Sun scandal:

Big Bang singer Seungri’s alleged sex bribery & corruption case, explained

Top image from @_timhans & BIGBANG’s Facebook page

