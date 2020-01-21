fbpx

Australian YouTuber fakes broken ankle for free business class upgrade on Cathay Pacific flight

Not cool.

Syahindah Ishak | January 21, 03:16 pm

Australian YouTuber Jamie Zhu recently posted a video titled ‘How To Fly Business Class For Free!’ on his YouTube page, which has over 700,000 subscribers.

Here’s the video posted on Jan. 15:

Faked a broken ankle

At the start of the video, Zhu went to the airport’s pharmacy to purchase an orthopaedic boot.

He tells the pharmacy staff: “I broke my ankle recently.”

However he had actually planned on fake an ankle injury so he could get a free upgrade to the plane’s business class.

After he puts on the orthopaedic boot, Zhu can be seen faking a limp around the airport.

When he boarded the Cathay Pacific plane and made his way to his economy seat, he started making a scene.

“The boot doesn’t fit in here. Can I get another seat or something? I can’t fit here at all because of the boot. I’ve got a broken ankle.”

The flight attendants then granted permission to move Zhu to another seat.

Got a new seat in business class

The video immediately cuts to Zhu sitting in a business class seat, looking excited and surprised that his plan had worked.

The next few minutes consisted of him enjoying business class meals.

At one point, he removes his orthopaedic boot so that he can stretch his legs.

The video ends with a clip of Zhu walking out of the flight without his orthopaedic boot.

As he exited the plane, a flight attendant told him: “I hope your ankle gets better.”

Zhu replied by saying he forgot about his “broken ankle” and walked away laughing.

Criticised for his actions

The video has over 53,000 views as of the time of writing.

Most of the comments criticised Zhu’s actions.

A few, however, suspected the video to be fake, claiming that Zhu could have actually bought the business class seat himself.

Response from Zhu

On Monday (Jan. 20), Zhu posted a video on his Instagram story to talk about his controversial video.

He said:

“So guys, my business class video is getting some pretty negative publicity. But anyway, I’m going to show you guys another article the Daily Mail posted so thank you very much.”

He then posted a screenshot of this article with the caption: “Wowwww I’m a criminal apparently.”

And on Tuesday (Jan. 21), he posted this:

Hmm.

Top photos via Jamie Zhu/YouTube.

 

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

