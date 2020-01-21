AIA investigating insurance agent who allegedly called S’pore lady ‘b*tch’ after she ignored sales pitch

On January 21, 2020, Amanda Sim put up a post on Facebook detailing her encounter with an AIA insurance agent.

Sim described how she had been walking past an AIA tentage set up outside Hougang MRT, when she was approached by said agent.



According to Sim, the employee allegedly continued trailing her despite her waving him off.

Sim, who was wearing noise-cancelling AirPods, told him she couldn’t hear him. This apparently led to the man storming off, and yelling “b*tch”.

Sim heard the remark and shortly after, decided to confront him.

As she made her way back to the tentage, the man spotted her and apparently told his colleagues in Mandarin that Sim was back to take a picture of him.

He insisted that the word “b*tch” had not been directed at her, even swearing upon his life.

Sim ended the post, questioning the logic behind the man’s actions.

“If the comment was not directed at me, why was he so sure that I was looking for him when I returned? It didn’t make sense why I was being called a bitch. I made it clear I did not want to engage with him, so what warranted that reaction from him? Isn’t rejection part of every job?”

Here is her full post.

In response to Mothership’s queries, AIA revealed that they are investigating the representative.

“We have reached out to Ms Amanda Sim on this matter and are investigating the issue as a priority. We hold all representatives of AIA to the highest standards with the aim of ensuring that all customers are treated fairly and with integrity. Swift action would be taken against those found not to be upholding these standards. At AIA Singapore, we are passionate about delivering the best experience for our customers and will continue to regularly review and reinforce the high standards that are to be upheld by all our representatives.”

AIA also responded to Sim’s Facebook post.

“Hi Amanda, We’re sorry to hear about your experience. We hold representatives of AIA to the highest standards, ensuring that customers are treated fairly and with integrity. Swift action is taken against those found not to be upholding these standards. We’re currently looking into the issue as a matter of urgency and it will help facilitate investigations if you could kindly drop us a private message with your contact number so we can get in touch with you for more information. We seek your understanding and patience on this matter and thank you for your continued support.”

Sim has replied to their message.

Image from Sim’s Facebook page.