AHTC will comply with MND Minister’s order to restrict WP MPs, but surprised at government’s ‘U-Turn’

The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) has expressed its surprise at an order issued by National Development Minister Lawrence Wong to restrict the powers of Workers’ Party (WP) Members of Parliament (MP) Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang on certain financial decisions.

In a press statement released on Jan. 17, AHTC noted that Wong invoked Section 43D (2) (b) of the Town Councils Act in a letter on Jan. 3, and added that this was “a shift by the government from its earlier position in Parliament.”

AHTC will comply with the order

However, AHTC chairman and WP MP Faisal Manap said that despite this point, AHTC will still comply with the order to restrict Lim and Low.

Faisal noted that the concluding paragraph of Wong’s Jan. 3 letter stated that failure to comply with the Order is considered an offence.

Faisal also stressed that it was the priority of AHTC to focus on fulfilling its “core functions” of managing and maintaining the estates within Aljunied-Hougang.

Lim and Low’s powers over financial matters are restricted

As of Jan. 16, the following changes have already been put in place by AHTC:

The removal of Lim’s authority to unilaterally incur or approve expenditure on behalf of the Town Council,

The removal of her authority to unilaterally accept or waive quotations or tenders for any stores, services or works on behalf of the Town Council, and;

Not taking into account the votes of both Low and Lim at committee meetings involving procurement and expenditure.

Additionally, no cheques will be presented to either Lim or Low for their signatures until the passing of a resolution in Feb. 2020 that will remove them as cheque signatories.

WP: Government’s previous position was that it was up to the town council

On Nov. 5, 2019, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat introduced a parliamentary motion calling on Lim and Low to exclude themselves from all financial matters in the AHTC.

A letter by Faisal to the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of National Development (MND) highlighted that at that time, Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah had:

“…affirmed that it was the Town Council who had jurisdiction to decide on whether recusal of MP Sylvia Lim and MP Low Thia Khiang from financial oversight of Town Council matters was required and that Parliament was not in a position to compel the Town Council to take any action.”

Additionally, Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, in responding to a to a question on why parliament was passing a resolution with no legal force when Wong could invoke Section 43D (2) (b), was also quoted as stating:

“Section 43D was passed years after the actions taken by MP Lim and MP Low in 2011…[it] gave powers to the Minister to act after a report or compliance review had been undertaken under the amended Act or after an investigation.”

Faisal added that as such, AHTC shared Lee’s “opinions” that Section 43D was not applicable to the facts of the matter “due to concerns about retroactivity and the pre-conditions not being met.”

Previously voted to retain them in their duties

Previously on Nov. 30, AHTC announced that it had voted not to compel Low Thia Khiang and Sylvia Lim to recuse themselves from financial matters.

Neither Low nor Lim were present at the meeting.

Faisal stated that the vote was secret and the final tally was 17 to 1.

MND reacted after town council vote

MND then wrote to AHTC on Dec. 4 to “request for information on AHTC’s reasons for not requiring Ms Lim’s and Mr Low’s recusal on all of AHTC’s financial matters, and whether AHTC intends to implement other interim measures or safeguards”.

AHTC replied on Dec. 13, stating that:

Neither of the two MPs had been found to have benefitted personally from the award of contracts without tender,

They also had not shown that they were incapable of handling financial matters and,

The Town Council had not found compelling reasons to insist on their recusal from financial matters at AHTC solely on the basis of political decisions they had taken in the immediate aftermath of the 2011 general elections.

AHTC also highlighted that there were segregation of duties in both its workflow processes and within its committees.

As such, it was of the view “that there are sufficient checks and balances in place”.

In response, MND stated that the reasons provided by AHTC for not requiring a recusal do not relate directly to or detract from the “grave and serious Court findings on Lim and Low’s conduct”.

Top image collage from MND’s Facebook and Sulaiman Daud