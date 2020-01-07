fbpx

Hello Kitty flasks available in 7-Eleven Thailand for less than S$12

Time to go to Thailand.

Fasiha Nazren | January 16, 12:38 pm

If you’re a fan of Hello Kitty, this may be right up your alley.

Hello Kitty-themed flask

On Jan. 10, 7-Eleven Thailand launched a collection of Hello Kitty-themed flasks.

It comes in four colours:

  • Hot pink
  • Yellow
  • White
  • Light pink
Photo from 7-Eleven Thailand’s Facebook page
Photo from 7-Eleven Thailand’s Facebook page

Cute flask cover

According to the Facebook post, the flask is made of stainless steel.

But what really sets it apart from other flasks is its flask cover which is adorned with Hello Kitty’s adorable bow.

Each flask retails for 259 baht, which is about S$11.52.

Photo from 7-Eleven Thailand’s Facebook page
Photo from 7-Eleven Thailand’s Facebook page

Top image from 7-Eleven Thailand’s Facebook page

