Hello Kitty flasks available in 7-Eleven Thailand for less than S$12

If you’re a fan of Hello Kitty, this may be right up your alley.

Hello Kitty-themed flask

On Jan. 10, 7-Eleven Thailand launched a collection of Hello Kitty-themed flasks.

It comes in four colours:

Hot pink

Yellow

White

Light pink

Advertisement

Cute flask cover

According to the Facebook post, the flask is made of stainless steel.

But what really sets it apart from other flasks is its flask cover which is adorned with Hello Kitty’s adorable bow.

Each flask retails for 259 baht, which is about S$11.52.

Advertisement

Top image from 7-Eleven Thailand’s Facebook page