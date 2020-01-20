fbpx

Back

CPF Board receives 200 appeals annually to waive CPF refund in flat ownership transfer

A transfer of flat ownership is akin to a sale.

Joshua Lee | January 7, 01:50 pm

Events

Share

The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board receives around 200 appeals annually over the last five years to waive the CPF refunds whenever CPF members transfer ownership of a Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat.

This was revealed by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in a written Parliamentary reply on Monday (Jan. 6).

Member of Parliament Intan Azura Mokhtar asked about the appeals made each year by Singaporean adult children who withdraw their names from the flat co-owned with their parents.

Intan also asked if the CPF Board will consider reviewing the policy to allow flexibility for Singaporean adult children to exercise options that allow the waiver of a full lump sum repayment by their parents.

CPF savings must be refunded to CPF account when flat ownership changes

Teo explained that CPF savings that are used to pay for a flat must be refunded to the CPF account when the flat is sold off.

This includes the interest that would have accrued had the money not been taken out of the CPF account.

“This applies when a CPF member who co-owns a flat with his parent withdraws his name from the flat, as the transaction is akin to a sale,” Teo wrote.

The refund can be made using the parents’ CPF savings, or by taking up a HDB or bank loan if eligible. This ensures members have enough money to retire.

CPF refund can stretch to six months or longer

For CPF members who want to transfer ownership of a flat, for example to purchase their own matrimonial HDB flat, they can make the required CPF refund six months after they take possession of their new flat.

This transition period could stretch to a few years if the member is buying a Build-To-Order flat, according to Teo.

For members who are unable to make the CPF refund in time, CPF Board and HDB will work with them to explore their options, depending on their family circumstances, added Teo.

For example, they may have a sibling who can take over their share of the co-owned flat, or their parents may wish to switch to a smaller flat that is within their budget.

Top image by Joshua Lee.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Baby boy found alive in Bedok North rubbish chute bin, police investigations ongoing

The baby was wrapped in a blood-stained plastic bag in the bin.

January 7, 01:23 pm

Grace Fu: Govt to continue trying to make Standard Chartered S'pore Marathon world class

The marathon caused massive traffic jams from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

January 7, 01:00 pm

21-year-old NSF's spine injury in Taiwan was due to cord sweeping across his neck as he jumped from plane

Prior to the incident, Quek had successfully undergone four such jumps.

January 7, 12:47 pm

Up to 900 mynahs roosting at Yishun Ave 3, public urged to stop feeding wild birds

Wong was responding to Lee's questions on the mynahs in Yishun and what's being done to deter them.

January 7, 12:32 pm

MOE will review practice of withholding PSLE results slip as it 'may not be fully effective': Ong Ye Kung

The review will be concluded in time for next year's PSLE results release.

January 7, 12:01 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close