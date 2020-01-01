122 drug offenders, including 14-year-old, arrested in 4-day CNB raid

During a raid conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) beginning on Jan. 6, a total of 122 suspected drug offenders were arrested.

Advertisement

The youngest suspected drug abuser arrested is a 14-year-old Singaporean male.

353g of cannabis found in one raid

In the island-wide operation, which lasted from the morning of Jan. 6 to the morning of Jan. 10, 2020, a total of 23g of new psychoactive substances were seized.

These included 86g of ‘Ice’, 184g of heroin, 353g of cannabis, six ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and nine Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

These are estimated to be worth about S$25,000.

The areas covered during the operation included Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Hougang, Pasir Ris, Sembawang, Sengkang, Whampoa and Woodlands.

Advertisement

In one of the cases, on the morning of Jan. 6, CNB officers raided a residential unit near Sembawang Drive, and arrested a 36-year-old Singaporean man who was a suspected drug trafficker.

After searching the unit, CNB officers found a total of about 353g of cannabis, seven Erimin-5 tablets and two ‘Ecstasy’ tablets.

According to CNB, investigations into the alleged drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

Top image from CNB.